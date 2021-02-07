Updated
Many Suffolk schools announce full closures on Monday due to snow
Published: 6:32 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 10:23 PM February 7, 2021
- Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN
The severe weather conditions brought by Storm Darcy, including heavy snow, has forced some Suffolk schools to announce they will be closed on Monday.
While schools remain closed to most pupils because of lockdown, vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers have still been going into classrooms every day.
Some schools have announced they will not be open to any pupils on Monday, with many opting for online lessons for all pupils.
Those confirmed to be closed so far are:
- Wilby CEVCP, Wilby
- Sir Robert Hitcham's CEVAP, Framlingham
- Worlingworth CEVCP, Worlingworth
- Thorndon CEVCP, Thorndon
- Clifford Road Primary School, Ipswich
- Saxmundham Primary School, Saxmundham
- Ravenswood Primary School, Ipswich
- Hollesley Primary School, Hollesley
- Orford CEVAP, Orford
- Bramfield Primary School, Bramfield
- Brampton Primary School, Brampton
- Ringsfield Primary School, Ringsfield
- Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham
- Kelsale CEVP, Kelsale
- All Saints Church of England Primary School, Laxfield
- Combs Ford Primary School, Combs Ford
- Brooklands Primary School, Ipswich
- Bucklesham Primary School, Bucklesham
- Waldringfield Primary School, Waldringfield
- Chelmondiston Primary School, Chelmodiston
- Leiston Primary School, Leiston
- Bawdsey Primary School, Bawdsey
- Wickham Market Primary School, Wickham Market
- Capel St Mary CEVC Primary School, Capel St Mary
- East Bergholt CEVCP, East Bergholt
- St Pancras Catholic School, Ipswich
- Stratford St Mary Primary School, Stratford St Mary
- Copdock Primary School, Copdock
- Bentley Primary School, Bentley
- Charsfield CofE Primary, Charsfield
- Dennington CofE Primary, Dennington
- Fressingfield Church of England Primary School
- Great Whelnetham CofE Primary School, Great Whelnetham
- Occold Primary School, Occold
- St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Eye
- Stradbroke Church of England Primary School, Stradbroke
- Wortham Primary School, Wortham
- Worlingham CEVCP School, Worlingham
- East Bergholt High School, East Bergholt
- Nacton Church of England Primary School, Nacton
- Claydon Primary School, Claydon
- St Mary's CEVCP School, Benhall
- Creeting St Mary CEVAP School, Creeting St Mary
- Claydon High School, Claydon
- Earl Soham CP School, Earl Soham
- Debenham High School, Debenham
- Bildeston Primary School, Bildeston
- Whatfield CEVCP School, Whatfield
- Sandlings Primary School, Woodbridge
- Trimley St Martin Primary School, Trimley St Martin
- The Willows Primary School, Ipswich
- Trinity Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary, Stowmarket
- Elmsett CEVCP School, Elmsett
- Bedfield CEVCP School, Bedfield
- Stanton CP School, Stanton
- Stonham Aspal CEVAP School, Stonham Aspal
- Stone Lodge Academy, Ipswich
- Priory School, Bury St Edmunds
- Chalk Hill PRU
- Beaumont CP School, Hadleigh
- Hardwick Primary School, Bury St Edmunds
For full school closure lists visit the Suffolk County Council website.
