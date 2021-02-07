Updated

Published: 6:32 PM February 7, 2021 Updated: 10:23 PM February 7, 2021

Further snow is expected in Suffolk tomorrow, and a number of schools have said they will not open - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The severe weather conditions brought by Storm Darcy, including heavy snow, has forced some Suffolk schools to announce they will be closed on Monday.

While schools remain closed to most pupils because of lockdown, vulnerable pupils and the children of key workers have still been going into classrooms every day.

Some schools have announced they will not be open to any pupils on Monday, with many opting for online lessons for all pupils.

Those confirmed to be closed so far are:

Wilby CEVCP, Wilby

Sir Robert Hitcham's CEVAP, Framlingham

Worlingworth CEVCP, Worlingworth

Thorndon CEVCP, Thorndon

Clifford Road Primary School, Ipswich

Saxmundham Primary School, Saxmundham

Ravenswood Primary School, Ipswich

Hollesley Primary School, Hollesley

Orford CEVAP, Orford

Bramfield Primary School, Bramfield

Brampton Primary School, Brampton

Ringsfield Primary School, Ringsfield

Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham

Kelsale CEVP, Kelsale

All Saints Church of England Primary School, Laxfield

Combs Ford Primary School, Combs Ford

Brooklands Primary School, Ipswich

Bucklesham Primary School, Bucklesham

Waldringfield Primary School, Waldringfield

Chelmondiston Primary School, Chelmodiston

Leiston Primary School, Leiston

Bawdsey Primary School, Bawdsey

Wickham Market Primary School, Wickham Market

Capel St Mary CEVC Primary School, Capel St Mary

East Bergholt CEVCP, East Bergholt

St Pancras Catholic School, Ipswich

Stratford St Mary Primary School, Stratford St Mary

Copdock Primary School, Copdock

Bentley Primary School, Bentley

Charsfield CofE Primary, Charsfield

Dennington CofE Primary, Dennington

Fressingfield Church of England Primary School

Great Whelnetham CofE Primary School, Great Whelnetham

Occold Primary School, Occold

St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Eye

Stradbroke Church of England Primary School, Stradbroke

Wortham Primary School, Wortham

Worlingham CEVCP School, Worlingham

East Bergholt High School, East Bergholt

Nacton Church of England Primary School, Nacton

Claydon Primary School, Claydon

St Mary's CEVCP School, Benhall

Creeting St Mary CEVAP School, Creeting St Mary

Claydon High School, Claydon

Earl Soham CP School, Earl Soham

Debenham High School, Debenham

Bildeston Primary School, Bildeston

Whatfield CEVCP School, Whatfield

Sandlings Primary School, Woodbridge

Trimley St Martin Primary School, Trimley St Martin

The Willows Primary School, Ipswich

Trinity Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary, Stowmarket

Elmsett CEVCP School, Elmsett

Bedfield CEVCP School, Bedfield

Stanton CP School, Stanton

Stonham Aspal CEVAP School, Stonham Aspal

Stone Lodge Academy, Ipswich

Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

Chalk Hill PRU

Beaumont CP School, Hadleigh

Hardwick Primary School, Bury St Edmunds

For full school closure lists visit the Suffolk County Council website.