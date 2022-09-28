News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk school tackles climate emergency by creating new wildlife area

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:30 AM September 28, 2022
A Suffolk school is creating a new wildlife area and forest school to conserve and enhance nature and landscape assets in the school grounds. 

A team from Hollesley Primary School’s Parent Teacher Association committee worked throughout the summer to create the special area, where pupils can learn more about the importance of the environment. 

The school received more than £7,000 in funding from conservation organisation Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in support of the project. 

Additionally, energy firm EDF Energy sent a team from the Sizewell B power station to help with creating the wildlife areas. 

The PTA chair Jules Tyler-Smith said the whole scheme should be completed by March and could also include PTA funding. 

She said: “The project will conserve and enhance nature and landscape assets of the school grounds. 

“We are trying to help tackle the climate emergency by supporting nature recovery through conservation and enhancement of wildlife habitat, whilst identifying the benefits of sustainable practices and carbon reduction. 

“Examples include growing our own food in time, composting, water collection, solar power.” 

In November, saplings will be planted, while next month 57 children will be participating in a wildlife workshop to build bug boxes and plant bulbs. 

“We're extremely grateful for the support from the Coast and Heaths AONB, the grant money has allowed us to create this amazing setting on a much greater scale than our original plan of using PTA funds alone,” Jules said. 

She added the wildlife area would not be just for the school and the plan was to invite other schools, as well as the local community and the village to make use of the facility. 

She said: “We are so proud of the project and the work that has been done and we wanted to promote it.” 

