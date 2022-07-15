Suffolk school wins Dora Love Holocaust prize

The team from Newmarket Academy that won the Dora Love prize - Credit: STEVE BRADING

Students from a Suffolk school have won the prestigious Dora Love prize, organised by the University of Essex and given to a project that links the Holocaust with the world they live in.

The entry by pupils at Newmarket Academy was inspired by the experiences of a World War Two refugee in their town.

They worked with Suffolk Archives to research a group of refugees who fled Germany which they used to produce posters and created a geocache trail based on the memoirs of refugee Fritz Ball.

Their work was judged the best by a panel of judges chaired by Janet Love, daughter of Holocaust survivor and educator Dora and a former ANC member of the South African parliament and the South African Human Rights Commission.

This year’s 10th-anniversary ceremony was attended by two Holocaust survivors: Frank Bright MBE, patron of the Dora Love Prize, and Maurice Blik, a child survivor of Bergen-Belsen, now an internationally renowned sculptor.

Since the prize was founded in 2012, more than 50 schools from Suffolk and Essex have taken part in it.