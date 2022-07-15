News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk school wins Dora Love Holocaust prize

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 7:00 PM July 15, 2022
The team from Newmarket Academy that won the Dora Love prize

The team from Newmarket Academy that won the Dora Love prize - Credit: STEVE BRADING

Students from a Suffolk school have won the prestigious Dora Love prize, organised by the University of Essex and given to a project that links the Holocaust with the world they live in. 

The entry by pupils at Newmarket Academy was inspired by the experiences of a World War Two refugee in their town.  

They worked with Suffolk Archives to research a group of refugees who fled Germany which they used to produce posters and created a geocache trail based on the memoirs of refugee Fritz Ball. 

Their work was judged the best by a panel of judges chaired by Janet Love, daughter of Holocaust survivor and educator Dora and a former ANC member of the South African parliament and the South African Human Rights Commission. 

This year’s 10th-anniversary ceremony was attended by two Holocaust survivors: Frank Bright MBE, patron of the Dora Love Prize, and Maurice Blik, a child survivor of Bergen-Belsen, now an internationally renowned sculptor.  

Since the prize was founded in 2012, more than 50 schools from Suffolk and Essex have taken part in it.

University of Essex
Suffolk
Newmarket News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

A new theme park will open near Colchester this week.

New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Flynn Downed in action for West Ham.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap: How Town's West Ham clash played out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Walberswick and Southwold have been named among the best coastal towns in England

'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The EADT Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2015 at Milsom's Kesgrave Hall.

Retail

Partridges of Hadleigh closes down after almost 200 years

Aleksandra Cupriak

person