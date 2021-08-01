Where are Suffolk’s outstanding schools?

Published: 7:00 AM August 1, 2021

The Oaks Primary School in Ipswich is one of many rated outstanding by Oftsed in Suffolk.

Suffolk has a total of 22 primary, secondary and special schools currently rated as "outstanding" by Ofsted.

Inspectors from the education regulator rate all state schools to judge the quality of the education that pupils are receiving.

Its four-point scale ranks schools from "outstanding" to "inadequate".

To get top marks, a school must show it is highly effective in “delivering outcomes that provide exceptionally well for all its pupils’ needs”.

Some schools' most inspections date back more than a decade, because schools graded as outstanding have been inspected less frequently than those at lower levels.

The government, however, has now removed this exemption.





St Mark's Catholic Primary School, Ipswich

St Mark's Catholic Primary School was rated as outstanding in February 2008.

Ofsted inspectors reported that pupils "make outstanding progress, from below-average starting points".





The Oaks Primary School, Ipswich

Since becoming an academy, the Oaks Primary School moved from its previous "good" rating to one of outstanding in September 2018.

Inspectors praised the headteacher for being "determined and focused" on making the school better.





Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich

Three times rated outstanding, the Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy was last rated by Ofsted in November 2014.

Inspectors said in its most recent inspection that pupils "learn exceptionally well" and are "well behaved".

Oulton Broad Primary School





Oulton Broad Primary School, Lowestoft

Last inspected in July 2015, Oulton Broad Primary School went from "requires improvement" to outstanding in one leap.

It improved rapidly due to "outstanding leadership and staff who have a relentless drive for the highest academic success", according to the 2015 Ofsted report.





Carlton Colville Primary School, Lowestoft

Carlton Colville Primary School went from good to outstanding when it was last inspected in November 2011 by Ofsted.

Inspectors said it had "consistently exceptionally high standards, based on an outstanding and imaginative curriculum".





Worlingham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Beccles

Worlingham Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School went from good to outstanding in June 2018, when it was last inspected.

Parents told inspectors they were "extremely positive" about the school and believed it had "enhanced" children’s learning and wellbeing.

Exning Primary School, near Newmarket





Exning Primary School, Newmarket

Last inspected in January 2020, Exning Primary School went from good to outstanding.

"Pupils behave exceptionally well," inspectors said.





Bures Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Bures

Bures Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School has not been inspected since October 2007, when it was rated outstanding.

Inspectors said the "excellent headteacher" encourages staff to set "high expectations" for pupils' learning.





Boxford Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Boxford

Boxford Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School has been twice rated as outstanding - once in May 2008 and most recently in April 2012.

Parents told inspectors it is a "fantastic school with very dedicated teachers and support staff" in the latest of Ofsted inspection.





Worlingworth Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Worlingworth

Twice-rated as outstanding, Worlingworth Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School was previously rated as "requires improvement" in November 2013.

Its latest 2019 inspection by Ofsted said: "All adults know every pupil as an individual and, equally, all pupils know each other well.

"Staff quickly pick up on any pupils’ additional needs and seek support from each other in how to meet these in the best way."





Norton CEVC Primary School, Norton

In November 2011, Norton CEVC Primary School improved its rating from good to outstanding.

Pupils "achieve well, are extremely happy and enjoy their learning", according to the latest Ofsted inspection, due to the "highly positive relationships,

very sensitive pastoral care and an excellent curriculum".





Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

Since becoming an academy, special school Priory School has been rated outstanding twice.

Teachers were praised in the most recent November 2014 Ofsted inspection report for their "good subject knowledge and high expectations".





Sebert Wood Community Primary School, Bury St Edmunds

Sebert Wood Community Primary School was rated good by Ofsted inspectors until June 2009, when it became outstanding.

It was said to be outstanding in "virtually all aspects of its work".

Boxford Primary School was also rated outstanding





Risby Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Risby

Twice-rated as outstanding, Risby Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School has not had an inspection since January 2009.

The success of the school is down to outstanding teamwork from all staff, Ofsted inspectors said in its recent report.





Barrow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Barrow

Since October 2011, Barrow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School has been rated outstanding.

Staff's "continuous drive" to make the school better was one of the reasons for its latest rating.





All Saints' Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Lawshall

All Saints' Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Lawshall went from good to outstanding in December 2010.

Ofsted said the small village school was "extremely effective".





Copdock Primary School, Copdock

Two times rated outstanding, Copdock Primary School was last rated in July 2017.

Inspectors said "pupils thrive and excel" in below-average starting points according to the latest report.

Gorseland Primary School is rated as outstanding by Ofsted





Bealings School, Little Bealings

Three times rated outstanding, Bealings School was last rated in July 2012.

Ofsted inspectors said pupils "make rapid and sustained progress" and that "teachers are highly adept".





Gorseland Primary School, Martlesham Heath

Gorseland Primary School went from good to outstanding in December 2017.

Inspectors said the changed rating was down to the headteacher and leaders working to "continuously improve" the school.

Birchwood Primary School is also an eco-school





Birchwood Primary School, Martlesham Heath

Birchwood Primary School went from good to outstanding in October 2016.

Ofsted inspectors said in their latest inspection that children make a "great start" and "rapid progress".





Farlingaye High School, Woodbridge

Since becoming an academy, Farlingaye High School was rated as outstanding in April 2013.

Pupils feel safe and their behaviour has been excellent, according to the latest Ofsted inspection.





Hartismere School, Eye

Hartismere School, a secondary, was converted into an academy and stayed an outstanding school in November 2014.

Excellent "leadership in mathematics and English" and "deep understanding of responsibility" were some of the reasons for its high rating.