East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Suffolk schools take part in Holocaust programme

person

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:15 AM June 20, 2022
Professor Rainer Schulze at the Dora Love Prize 2015

Professor Rainer Schulze at the Dora Love Prize 2015 - Credit: Archant

Schoolchildren from across Suffolk and north Essex have been taking part in a flagship Holocaust educational programme. 

The Dora Love Prize will be awarded for the tenth time on July 4 and has involved pupils from schools across the area, including Northgate High School in Ipswich.  

The prize was founded by Professor Rainer Schulze from the Department of History at the University of Essex in memory of the late Dora Love, a Holocaust survivor and educator who lived in Colchester for the last 30 years of her life.  

It aims to teach young people that they have the power to stand up to hatred, discrimination and intolerance.    

Each year, after taking part in workshops and hearing first-hand testimony from a Holocaust survivor, school groups are tasked with developing creative responses to what they have learnt.  

Those responses are presented at a prize-giving ceremony at the university’s Colchester campus. 

