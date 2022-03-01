What can I do if my child missed out on their first choice school?

Parents throughout Suffolk will find out today if their child has got a place at their first choice secondary school.

Applications for secondary schools in the county closed on October 31 last year, and pupils and parents have had a long wait until National Offer Day.

But for those who did not receive the news they had hoped for, here is what to do next.

How to find out your child's secondary school place

Parents can log onto the Suffolk County Council website to see the outcome of their application or they will receive an email with the details of their child's offer of a school place.

This email will also give you information about what you need to do next and include details on how to make an appeal.

For those who asked not to be emailed you will sent a letter, which the council will post out with the offer of a school place and information on what to do next.

What do I do if my child has been offered a place at one of our preferred schools?

For students who have been accepted to their preferred secondary school, parents will be contacted with more information.

Some parents may be expected to complete an acceptance form - which will be sent within a welcome package.

How do I appeal a school's admission decision?

If your child does not get a place at any school, their name will automatically be added to a waiting list for that school in case a place becomes available until December 31, 2022.

But you have the right to appeal the decision.

Parents can download and complete an appeal form from Suffolk County Council's website, call on 01473 264218 or email statutory.appealsoffice@suffolk.gov.uk.

If a child has not been offered a place at their preferred school, an alternative option will be offered.

This will be the nearest school to their home address with an available place.