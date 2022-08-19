Hundreds of Suffolk students still missing grades after exam board error

West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds have said almost 300 pupils are awaiting their results from the awarding body, Pearson - Credit: Phil Morley

Hundreds of students across Suffolk are still without their grades following an exam board error on A-level results day.

West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds has said almost 300 pupils are still waiting to get their results from the awarding body, Pearson.

The school said it is working with the exam board to tackle the issue as quickly as possible.

The error is believed to have affected students across the country.

“Yesterday, we awarded hundreds of thousands of grades to BTEC students", a Pearson spokesman said.

"A very small percentage of students have experienced a delay in receiving their results.

"BTECs are a modular qualification and in order for us to award an overall grade, we require grades to be provided for each unit and a claim made to receive the qualification.

“Where this is missing, we are working with schools and colleges round the clock to resolve the issue and deliver outstanding results as soon as we can."

According to UCAS guidelines, any offered university places are held for students until September 7.

Pearson has offered to contact universities or UCAS on behalf of students to ask if a university can hold a learner’s place until the result is released.

The majority of delays have stemmed from the administration that needs to be completed by centres before results can be released.

The exam board is working through this alongside centres to resolve the matter as soon as possible, with grades being released on an hourly basis.

Pearson has also pointed out that, in any given year, there are also a number of students who complete some units of a qualification, but haven’t yet completed the required number to receive the full qualification and therefore won’t receive a result.

The company has created a helpline to offer support to students and colleges affected by this situation, which can be reached on 0345 618 0440.