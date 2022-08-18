A-Level results: Joy for students across Suffolk

Gallery

Students from schools around the country have been picking up their A-Level results today, in the hopes of getting into their dream universities.

After two years of studying, students sixth form and college time came to a close as they were given their A-Level results on August 18.

There were success stories from around the county, with students able to go to their chosen universities.

Rowan Jennings and Louise Taylor at Thomas Mills A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Sam Woodruff at Thomas Mills A-Level results 2022 achieved B B C - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham was one such place, with 26.3% of students achieving grades between A* and A, and over half of students receiving A* to B.

Andrew Cann, head of Sixth Form at Thomas Mills said: "Given the difficult circumstances of the past two years, students have risen to the challenge of their studies and have shown great resilience and commitment in achieving excellence."

Royal Hospital School in Ipswich also achieved excellence, with 72% gaining grades between A* and B.

Theo Kenny achieving 3 B's. Thomas Mills A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Friends Molly Fuller and Charlotte WIlkinson at Thomas Mills A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Simon Lockyer, headmaster, said: "This year's results provide very good news for pupils and for the school in general, showing an upward trend of academic performance from our Sixth Form."

In Felixstowe, there was an overall pass rate of 93%, and 95% got BTECs and other qualifications.

Headteacher at Felixstowe school, Emma Wilson-Downes said: "The past few years have been incredibly difficult for young people for young people and our students have been incredible in rising to the challenges that they have been presented with."

Tarun Verderber achieving 3 Bs and Max Dunthorne achieving 3 A* and going to study medicine. Farlingaye A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Juliette Coffey and Sophie Barrett celebrating at Farlingaye A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

One student, Kayleigh Baker, who achieved A* results in photography and art, and A's in criminology and EPQ, will be studying Fine Arts at the University of Suffolk.

At Farlingaye High School, an overall pass rate of 99% was achieved by students, with one student, Betty Freeman, 18, achieving two A*s and an A in economics, psychology and biology. She will be going to Durham University to study natural sciences.

Headteacher Andy Sievewright said: "I am delighted for our students and their families. Their results are very impressive, especially given the unprecedented challenges that the students have faced over the past two years."

Malo Main and EThan Boswell recieving their results at Farlingaye A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Cousins Kensa Fradd-Walker achieving A* A A B and Darcey De Bree recieving Pass Merit and a B. Farlingaye A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

At Abbeygate Sixth Form in Bury St Edmunds, they saw a 97% overall pass rate, with 54% getting grades between A* to B.

David Gartland, principal of Abbeygate Sixth Form College said: ""What an incredible set of results from a terrific year group.

"It's been a privilege to work alongside our students who have shown great resilience and determination to achieve such fantastic results."

Erin Laws, Sian Lewis and Jessie Bream at County Upper School - Credit: Gooderham PR

Abbeygate Sixth Form students collecting their results - Credit: Eastern Colleges Group

Also in Bury St Edmunds, West Suffolk College saw their student, Molly Watkins, who was studying an extended diploma in Health and Social Care, gain top BTEC marks of D*D*D*, which is a top distinction.

The 18-year-old said: "“I’m just so excited and happy – this is better than I was expecting. I’m now going on to train in a BSc in Midwifery at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge."

Staying in Bury, St Benedict's Catholic School saw 45% of their students get A*-A grades, and 87% getting between A* and C.

Kayleigh Baker from Felixstowe School - Credit: Felixstowe School

Some of the Y13 pupils at Saint Felix School in Southwold celebrate A Level results today. 25% received a full set of A* to A grades in their results. - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Imogen Senior, headteacher at the school, said: "We are really incredibly proud of the students in our Sixth Form cohort and all that they have achieved throughout their time in the school."

In Southwold, Saint Felix School celebrated their success with 87.5% of their students achieving grades between A* to C.

One student, Daisy Parr, gained three A*s in English literature, ancient history and drama & theatre studies.

St Felix School, Southwold A Level results. Daisy Parr - Credit: Paul Nixon Photography

Students at the Royal Hospital School in Ipswich celebrating their results - Credit: Mike K Wasnkiak

At Stoke College in Sudbury, 92% achieved grades between A* and C. Jacob Dyer-Jones, acting head of sixth form, said: "These students have faced such unprecedented challenges and have shown admirable strength and resilience to get to this stage."

Mr Sacha Cinnamond, deputy principal at St Joseph's College in Ipswich, said: "We are enormously proud of our students and we have many fantastic success stories to celebrate."

At County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds, 71% of students achieved A*-C, with an overall pass rate of 97%.

St Joseph's College students celebrate their successes in this summer's examinations - Credit: St Joseph's College

Two students, Felicity Ellis and Stella Wilkinson will be going to Cambridge University after achieving A*s across all their courses, with Thomas Cartwright, who achieved the same grades, going to study Computer Science at Birmingham.

At Woodbridge School, 43% of students left with at least three A grades, with six people getting straight A*s.

Karl Hayward-Bradley, deputy head academic at the school said: "So many Woodbridge students have set themselves up for an amazing future and the whole school is incredibly proud of them."

Thomas Mills A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Harvey Wilkinson achieved A* A A at Thomas Mills A-Level results 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Results:

Thomas Mills High School - Framlingham

A*-A - 26.3%

A*-B - 56%

A*-C - 78%

29 students achieved at least two A grades

All students left with at least two qualifications

Farlingaye High School

Overall pass rate - 99%

20% of pupils received three As or better

A*-A - 31%

County Upper School - Bury St Edmunds

A*-C - 71%

Overall pass rate - 97%

16 students achieved A*-A across all subjects

St Benedict's Catholic School - Bury St Edmunds

Overall pass rate - 99%

A*-A - 45%

A*-C - 87%

19 students achieved three or more A*/A grades

Abbeygate Sixth Form - Bury St Edmunds

Overall pass rate - 97%

A*-B - 54%

A*-E - 97%

Stoke College - Sudbury

A*-C - 92%

Five students, including Mark Wang Scholars - 100% A*-A in Maths

Felixstowe School

Overall pass rate - 93%

95% - BTECs and other qualifications pass rate

A-Levels: A*-C - 56%

BTECs: A*-C - 71%

Saint Felix School - Southwold

A*-A - 25%

54.2% leaving with A* and A grades in their profile

A*-C - 87.5%

Royal Hospital School - Ipswich

A*/Distinction* - 13.7%

A*-A/D*-D - 41.4%

A*-B/D*-D - 72.3%

A*-C/D*-Merit - 88.8%

Woodbridge School