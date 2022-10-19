Schools could be faced with strike action at the start of next term - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk teachers could be on strike from the start of January after members of the National Education Union voted to hold a full ballot on industrial action.

The union has held an indicative ballot on industrial action which received the backing of 86% of the membership - that means it now goes forward to a full postal ballot.

Graham White, from the NEU in Suffolk, said the Government was not intending to fund the pay increase so any increase in pay will have to come out of existing school budgets

Graham White from the NEU in Suffolk - Credit: Graham White

He said: "In effect the government is saying to teachers choose between improving on your own financial hardship and pupils' education because you cannot have both. This is an insidious and cynical position to take."

He said teachers and education workers had seen real pay cuts over the last few years while funding per pupil had been cut in real terms.

Mr White added: "No one wants to take strike action. Teachers are committed to doing the best for all pupils but when their own families are suffering they feel they need to put their family first."

The timing of the postal ballot meant it was unlikely that the result could be declared and the first strikes organised before the end of this year.

But there could be strike action in January - and other teachers' unions were also going through the process of balloting on strike action.

In earlier years January was often the time for mock exams - but now some are being held this term so there might not be quite so much disruption to them.

But teachers' strikes can cause serious disruption to the economy because families can find it difficult to find childcare for when they are at work if schools have to close because of a teachers' strike.