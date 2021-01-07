Do you know the answers to the most Googled home school questions?

Quiz

Published: 3:07 PM January 7, 2021

Summer term top tips and online actyvities are on offer to help parents during home schooling. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Fabio Principe - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As Suffolk parents once again juggle home schooling with their usual daily routine, we have looked at some of the most commonly searched questions on Google last year.

A recent survey by Clarks found that more than half of parents said they used Google or other search engines to help with home schooling queries.

The study by Clarks combines Google search trends with survey responses from over 1,000 parents of school-aged children, to show the most searched for questions parents have been asking.

These are some of the top questions (and answers below) that Clarks predicts parents will be asking when home schooling this term:

1. How to work out percentages?

2. What is a verb?

3. What is the mean in maths?

4. What is a normal heart rate?

5. What is a factor in maths?

6. What is a noun?

7. What are prime numbers?

8. What is an adjective?

9. What is an adverb?

10. What is the population of the UK?

11. What countries are in Asia?

12. When to use a semicolon?

13. How many bones are in the human body?

14. How many countries are in Africa?

15. What is a preposition?

16. What is a pronoun?

17. Where is your kidney?

18. How many teeth do adults have?

19. How many countries in Europe?

20. What is a normal pulse rate?

21. What countries are in the Middle East?

22. What continent is Australia in?

23. What is a square number?

24. What is an organism?

25. How to add fractions?

26. Where is your appendix?

27. What is an isotope?

28. What is climate change?

29. Where is your liver?

30. Where is Mount Everest?

31. How many planets are there?

32. What is a continent?

33. What is a conjunction?

34. What are elements?

35. What is an atom?

36. What are enzymes?

37. What are stem cells?

Answers:

1. To work out the percentage of a number, you divide the percentage you want by 100 and then multiple this by the original number.

e.g. To work out 10% of 30 you do the following:

10/100 = 0.1 0.1 x 30 = 3

2. A verb is a word used to describe an action (it's a doing word).

3. The mean is another word for average.

It is the total of the numbers divided by how many numbers there are. To find the mean, add all the numbers together then divide by the number of numbers.

4. According to the British Heart Foundation, a normal resting heart rate should be 60–100 beats per minute.

5. A factor is a number that divides into another number exactly and without leaving a remainder.

6. A noun is a word that represents a person, place, or thing.

7. Prime numbers are numbers, greater than 1, that can only be divided by themselves and 1.

e.g. 19 is a prime number as it can only be divided by 1 and 19.

9 is not a prime number. It can be divided by 3 as well as 1 and 9.

8. Adjectives are words that describe nouns.

9. An adverb is simply a word that describes a verb (an action or a doing word).

e.g. He singsloudly

The word 'loudly' is an adverb as it tells us how he sang (the verb).

10. The current population of the UK is 68,070,798 as of Thursday, January 7, 2021, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

11. There are 48 countries in Asia, which include China, India, Pakistan, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand and many more.

12. The most common use of the semicolon is to join two independent clauses without using a conjunction like 'and'.

13. The adult human body has 206 bones.

14. There are 54 countries in Africa. These include South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

15. A word governing, and usually preceding, a noun or pronoun and expressing a relation to another word or element in the clause.

e.g. ‘the man on the platform’, ‘she arrived after dinner’

16. A pronoun is a word that takes the place of a noun. Examples: he, she, it, they, someone, who.

17. A word governing, and usually preceding, a noun or pronoun and expressing a relation to another word or element in the clause.

e.g. ‘the man on the platform’, ‘she arrived after dinner’

18. There are 32 adult teeth in total – 12 more than in the baby set.

19. There are 44 countries in Europe.

20. Your pulse rate is the number of times your heart beats per minute. A normal resting heart rate should be 60–100 beats per minute, but it can vary from minute to minute.

21. There are 18 countries in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Iran and Turkey.

22. Oceania

23. The product of a number multiplied by itself, e.g. 1, 4, 9, 16.

24. An individual animal, plant, or single-celled life form.

25. Firstly, you must make sure the bottom numbers (the denominators) are the same. Then add the top numbers (the numerators) and put the answer over the denominator. You can then simplify the fraction if needed.

26. The appendix is in the lower right side of your abdomen.

27. Isotopes are forms of an element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

28. Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

29. The liver is the largest internal organ. It is about the size of a football and is located mainly in the upper right portion of the abdomen, beneath the diaphragm and above the stomach.

30. Mount Everest is located on the border between Nepal and Tibet, China.

31. There are eight planets in our solar system; Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

32. A continent is one of several large landmasses; Europe, Asia, Africa, North and South America, Australia and Antarctica.

33. Conjunctions are joining words that link different parts of sentences together.

e.g. but, and, yet, or, because

34. An element is a substance that cannot be broken down into any other substance. Every element is made up of its own type of atom.

35. Everything is made from atoms; which are tiny particles that are far too small to see, even with a microscope.

36. Enzymes are proteins that act as biological catalysts - this means they speed up reactions without being used up.

The enzymes in your body help to perform very important tasks. These include building muscle, destroying toxins, and breaking down food particles during digestion.

37. Stem cells are cells with the potential to develop into many different types of cells in the body. They serve as a repair system for the body and they are unspecialised.

How did you get on?