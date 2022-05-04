'Frisky and funny" bedroom farce opens in Bury St Edmunds

The Birds and The Bees, a funny and flirty bedroom comedy adapted from Canada to the East Anglia countryside, has started its run at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds.

The play - written by Canadian playwright Mark Crawford, with additional material by James McDermott - is on until May 7.

The Birds and The Bees play - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Hailed a “frisky farce with plenty of flesh” by reviewers, the play centres around complicated family dynamics and intertwined relationships of a small rural community where everyone knows each other’s business.

Mr Crawford, the playwright, said: “I wanted to pay homage to the boisterous elements of classic bedroom farce, but I knew this play could dive deeper into these characters, their relationships, and bigger ideas about agriculture, science, family, and the environment."

The play is the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds’ first co-production between New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, Theatre Royal Norwich and John Stalker Productions.

Owen Calvert-Lyons, artistic director and CEO of Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, said: “This is a hugely exciting collaboration, bringing together three of the biggest theatres in our region to create a play which will entertain audiences across East Anglia.

“We want our audiences to love this play and feel that it speaks to them, so we have employed brilliant local playwright, James McDermott, to transpose the story from its original setting in Canada to East Anglia. The Birds and The Bees is a real laugh-out-loud comedy and I’m sure that audiences all across this region are going to love it.”



