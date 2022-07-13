Back-to-back world class accreditation for Suffolk school

A Suffolk school has been awarded World Class Schools Quality Mark re-accreditation at an awards ceremony.

Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham is just one of 30 schools in the country to have been re-awarded this world class status.

The school had to prove that it had maintained a world class standard of education since its last accreditation two years ago.

The Quality Mark is awarded by education charity WCSQM, whose assessment framework assesses the students and not the school for their demonstration of skills and competencies.

Thomas Mills High School in Framlingham has been recognised as World class in an award - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Thomas Mills sixth form student, Ryan Chapman, said: "I think our teamwork was one of our strongest elements as it helped to make sure everything was done to the best of our ability.

"Overall I am very pleased with how we got on and our result in the end, leading to our final re-accreditation."