Suffolk high described as 'the best inadequate school in the country'

Inspectors have noted a series of improvements at a Suffolk high school after Ofsted rated it inadequate earlier this year.

Thomas Mills High School, in Framlingham, was rated "inadequate" following an inspection in February 2022. Now school leaders say they are "pleased" Ofsted has noted the progress being made.

Ofsted bosses praised the quality of education and said “pupils show an eagerness to learn", they were also complimentary about the teaching and curriculum – adding students in the Sixth Form “thrive.”

However, inspectors were not as impressed with the safeguarding records and so the school was judged as having "serious weaknesses."

The monitoring report – which was published following an inspection in September – says “safeguarding arrangements are now effective” and that pupils “feel safe.”

A spokesman for the school said, “Overall we are pleased and the inspector said that we were on track for a positive report at our next graded inspection which could be our next visit later this school year.

“Both reports have now captured many successes within the school particularly the quality of education which includes the curriculum and high quality of teaching and learning.

“It is frustrating that Ofsted’s grading system has to maintain the label even though we have worked hard on the systems aspect of safeguarding which brought the school’s grade down last year.

"However, the inspections have been a force for positive change and safeguarding remains a top priority.

“We are told that we are the only school with this combination of grades as well as the overall positive write-up, which as one recent external reviewer said makes us ‘the best inadequate school in the country’.”

The Ofsted monitoring report says: "The school has sought support from external partners.

"School leaders worked with other schools to learn about their systems for attendance and safeguarding. Leaders now plan to use this support to help them review their systems.

"Many of these reviews are scheduled but have not taken place at this stage. Trustees have used external advice to bring about improvements in the governance of safeguarding.

"Trustees are applying this knowledge in the work of a safeguarding and pupil committee, through asking sharper questions about how well the new systems are working."