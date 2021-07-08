Patisserie challenges school to invent 'new style of bread'

Published: 6:04 PM July 8, 2021

Evie with her cheesy crossaint, Lizzie with her Stripy spicy bread and Maya with her spicy bread - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A patisserie set schoolchildren the daunting challenge of inventing a new style of bread.

Tiptree Patisserie set the task for Year 5 and 6 pupils at Stoke by Nayland Primary, with professional bakers Daren McGrath and Chloe Alderton taste-testing their creations on Thursday.

Kyden with his pepperoni bread - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The students have been researching how to make bread and its history as part of a design and technology project.

Pupil Maisie was awarded first place with her loaf of bread, with fellow pupil Lizzie coming second.

The pair were presented with some goody bags from Tiptree Patisserie as an award.

Maisie came in first place with her loaf, while Lizzie finished second - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kelly McGrath-Wells, who led project, said: "It's been lovely for the children to have a real challenge to focus on.

Year 5 and 6s at Stoke By Nayland Primary school had a bread baking competition judged by Daren Mcgrath and Chloe Alderton from Tiptree Patisserie - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"The ability to meet people who bake for a living will widen their horizons.

"We are thankful that they have been able to do this, despite the restrictions."

Hannah, a pupil at the school, said before the bakers arrived: "It was really fun to make the bread and I am excited and a bit nervous."

Evie with her loaf. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jacob also said he was excited and could not wait to "see what they think of my bread and if the flavours have worked".

"I am scared, happy and excited," said Freya ahead of the taste-testing.