News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Tranquillity garden opens to boost student wellbeing at local primary school

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 11:00 AM June 29, 2022
Ickworth Park Primary School's Tranquillity

A student-led project has seen an outdoor area at a primary school transformed into a brand new tranquillity garden. - Credit: Gooderham PR

A student-led project has seen an outdoor area at a primary school transformed into a brand new tranquillity garden.

Pupils at Ickworth Park Primary School in Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, have opened a new garden to boost student wellbeing.

The idea originally came from teaching assistant Sarah Gooderham, who benefitted from a similar space at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Sarah said: "I first became aware of a tranquillity garden and the importance of a quiet, calming space when I was visiting my daughter Lucy in hospital.

"Pupil wellbeing is a big priority at the school, so I suggested the garden might be a place for those pupils needing a bit of time away from the classroom."

The Ickworth Park Primary School students have been involved with the garden from the beginning, helping to turn a rough piece of land into the new space.

Ickworth Park Primary School's Tranquillity

The Ickworth Park Primary School students have been involved with the garden from the beginning, helping to turn a rough piece of land into the new space. - Credit: Gooderham PR

The school began work on levelling the ground in January and the summerhouse was put up by a team of volunteers in mid-May.

Most Read

  1. 1 Unclaimed £83k winning EuroMillions lottery ticket was bought in Suffolk
  2. 2 Suffolk glamp site 'perfect for romantic retreats' named among best in UK
  3. 3 Police concerned for welfare of missing Suffolk man last seen two weeks ago
  1. 4 Long-running BBC One show to be filmed in Suffolk church
  2. 5 Former town council manager named as woman who died in A11 crash
  3. 6 'It's going great' - New pizzeria proving a hit in east Suffolk town
  4. 7 ‘I think we sell one of the best Sunday roasts in Suffolk,’ says landlord 
  5. 8 A14 closed after crash involving lorry and car
  6. 9 'I just don't operate that way' - Town owner Steed tells it straight on first visit
  7. 10 Greater Anglia warns of further severe disruptions as more strikes planned

They were donated a bench which was sanded down and repainted, alongside a wooden table and chair rescued from the local recycling centre. 

Children from Reception class painted some large stones to create a 'Colin the Caterpillar' and Beech class decorated a bird-box and butterfly house.

Oak class contributed wooden log slice signs and children from Cedar, Willow and Larch decorated art boards to be displayed in the garden.

Ickworth Park Primary School's Tranquillity

The tranquillity garden is meant to boost student wellbeing, offering a quiet space for the primary school's pupils. - Credit: Gooderham PR

The project was part-funded by the school's Parent Teacher Association and the Lord Belstead Charitable Trust.

It was also supported by Suffolk Timbers, Chedburgh Garden Centre, Ickworth Park Estates, Kentwell Hall, Speedy Hire, an anonymous donor from Diss, Jewsons and Clarkes of Walsham-le-Willows.

Sarah said: "The garden would not have come together without the fantastic support of those who gave up their free time to help us and individuals and local businesses who kindly donated or discounted the materials that we needed.

"Together we have created an area that will benefit young people for years to come and we are all really proud of it."

Gardening
Education News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Our housing stock is becoming more eco-friendly, says Jan Hÿtch. Picture: Getty Images

East Suffolk Council

Go-ahead given for 74 new affordable homes for Suffolk town

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Gun Cotton Way roundabout and design of the artwork

Planning

Controversial statue on Stowmarket roundabout gets green light

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Vaclav Hladky warms up before the game at Needham Market

Ipswich Town Transfer News

McKenna on Hladky and Bakinson futures

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
EADT NEWS PICTURE GALLERYA spring view of Kentwell Hall in Long Melford.PIX PHIL MORLEY 28

5 of the prettiest villages in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon