Tranquillity garden opens to boost student wellbeing at local primary school

A student-led project has seen an outdoor area at a primary school transformed into a brand new tranquillity garden.

Pupils at Ickworth Park Primary School in Horringer, Bury St Edmunds, have opened a new garden to boost student wellbeing.

The idea originally came from teaching assistant Sarah Gooderham, who benefitted from a similar space at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Sarah said: "I first became aware of a tranquillity garden and the importance of a quiet, calming space when I was visiting my daughter Lucy in hospital.

"Pupil wellbeing is a big priority at the school, so I suggested the garden might be a place for those pupils needing a bit of time away from the classroom."

The Ickworth Park Primary School students have been involved with the garden from the beginning, helping to turn a rough piece of land into the new space.

The school began work on levelling the ground in January and the summerhouse was put up by a team of volunteers in mid-May.

They were donated a bench which was sanded down and repainted, alongside a wooden table and chair rescued from the local recycling centre.

Children from Reception class painted some large stones to create a 'Colin the Caterpillar' and Beech class decorated a bird-box and butterfly house.

Oak class contributed wooden log slice signs and children from Cedar, Willow and Larch decorated art boards to be displayed in the garden.

The project was part-funded by the school's Parent Teacher Association and the Lord Belstead Charitable Trust.

It was also supported by Suffolk Timbers, Chedburgh Garden Centre, Ickworth Park Estates, Kentwell Hall, Speedy Hire, an anonymous donor from Diss, Jewsons and Clarkes of Walsham-le-Willows.

Sarah said: "The garden would not have come together without the fantastic support of those who gave up their free time to help us and individuals and local businesses who kindly donated or discounted the materials that we needed.

"Together we have created an area that will benefit young people for years to come and we are all really proud of it."