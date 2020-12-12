Christmas goes on for these children despite trip being cancelled

Published: 12:00 PM December 12, 2020

Children at a Suffolk school have created a stunning selection of Christmas decorations to celebrate the festive season.

Children from the Tudor Church of England Primary School in Sudbury would normally have enjoyed their annual trip to Shimpling Park Farm near Bury St Edmunds by now - but this year, their regular Christmas wreath trip was cancelled due to the pandemic.

But determined to ensure children did not miss out on the festive cheer, Country Trust coordinator Sarah Davey decided to bring the farm to them.

The trust's Farm in a Box initiative, created in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown, was started to ensure the charity's educational visits such as the school's farm trip could still go ahead in a slightly different way.

Instead 120 Key Stage 1 children from the school spent the day making wreaths and table decorations in their school playground this week.

Emma Ince, deputy head at Tudor Primary, said staff and pupils alike were thrilled at the chance to still enjoy their annual fun day.

She said: “Our annual visit to Shimpling is a really special event in the school calendar and one that children, parents and staff look forward to all year round.

"We were so disappointed that we couldn’t go this year, so when Sarah suggested using a Farm in a Box instead, we were thrilled!”

Children also got to enjoy a tour of the farm thanks to a virtual tour via video link with farmer Alice Pawsey - who also provided the school with willow rings for the wreaths, which children decorated with foliage from around the school grounds.

Ms Pawsey, who got to see the finished wreaths via a video link, said the day left her feeling "absolutely delighted".

She said: "I was so sad not to be able to welcome the children to Shimpling this year. It really is one of the highlights of the year for me, so I was absolutely delighted when Sarah suggested we deliver them a ‘Farm in a Box’ instead.

"I loved seeing the finished wreaths and can’t wait to welcome the children back to the farm, when rules allow!”