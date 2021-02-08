More than 100 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow

Updated

Published: 6:06 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 7:59 PM February 8, 2021

Schools across Suffolk have confirmed they will be closed on Tuesday amid Storm Darcy - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Many schools across Suffolk have announced they will remain closed to all students on Tuesday as snow from Storm Darcy continues to fall.

Further snow showers are expected in the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain low throughout the week.

The cold snap forced more than 200 schools in Suffolk to close on Monday. While most children are learning at home, children of key workers and vulnerable children have still been able to be taught in class.

Schools already confirmed to be closing on Tuesday are:

Abbot's Hall CP School, Stowmarket

Alde Valley Academy, Leiston

All Saints CEVCP School, Lawshall

All Saints Church of England Primary School, Laxfield

The Ashley School Academy Trust, Lowestoft

Barnham CEVCP School, Barnham

Barningham CEVCP School, Barningham

Bawdsey CEVCP School, Bawdsey

Beaumont CP School, Hadleigh

Bentley CEVCP School, Bentley

Bedfield CEVCP School, Bedfield

Bildeston Primary School, Bildeston

Bramfield Church of England Primary School, Bramfield

Bramford CEVCP School, Bramford

Brampton Church of England Primary School, Brampton

The Bridge School, Ipswich

Brooklands Primary School, Brantham

Bucklesham Primary School, Bucklesham

Bungay Primary School, Bungay

Bungay High School, Bungay

Capel St Mary CEVCP School, Ipswich

Carlton Colville Primary School, Carlton Colville

Cavendish CEVCP School, Cavendish

Chalk Hill (formerly Hampden House PRU), Great Cornard

Charsfield CofE Primary School, Charsfield

Chelmondiston Church of England Primary School, Chelmondiston

Claydon High School, Claydon

Claydon Primary School, Claydon

Clements Primary Academy, Haverhill

Cliff Lane Primary School, Ipswich

Clifford Road Primary School, Ipswich

Coldfair Green CP School, Knodishall

Combs Ford Primary School, Stowmarket

Copdock Primary School, Copdock

Creeting St Mary CEVAP School, Creeting St Mary

Dell Primary School, Lowestoft

Dennington CofE Primary School, Dennington

Earl Soham CP School, Earl Soham

East Bergholt CEVCP School, East Bergholt

East Bergholt High School, East Bergholt

Edgar Sewter Primary School, Halesworth

Elm Tree Primary School, Lowestoft

Elmsett CEVCP School, Elmsett

Eyke Church of England Primary School, Eyke

Felixstowe School, Felixstowe

Freeman CP School, Stowupland

Fressingfield Church of England Primary School, Fressingfield

Gislingham Church of England Primary School, Gislingham

Glade Academy, Brandon

Great Whelnetham CofE Primary School, Great Whelnetham

Grove Primary School, Lowestoft

Gunton Primary Academy, Lowestoft

Gusford Primary School, Ipswich

Hadleigh CP School, Hadleigh

Halifax Primary School, Ipswich

Handford Hall Primary School, Ipswich

The Harbour PRU, Lowestoft

Helmingham CP School, Helmingham

Henley Primary School, Henley

Highfield Nursery School, Ipswich

Holbrook Academy, Holbrook

Holbrook Primary School, Holbrook

Hollesley Primary School, Hollesley

Holton St Peter Primary School, Holton

Honington CEVCP School, Honington

Ilketshall St Lawrence School, Ilketshall St Lawrence

Ixworth Church of England Primary School, Ixworth

Langer Primary Academy, Felixstowe

Lavenham CP School, Lavenham

The Limes Primary School, Lowestoft

Kelsale CEVCP School, Kelsale

Kersey CEVCP School, Kersey

Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, Kessingland

Mendham Primary School, Mendham

Mellis Church of England Primary School, Mellis

Middleton CP School, Middleton

Nacton Church of England Primary School, Nacton

Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, Lowestoft

Occold Primary School, Occold

Old Warren House, Lowestoft

Orford CEVAP School, Orford

Otley Primary School, Otley

Oulton Broad Primary School, Lowestoft

Pakefield Primary School, Lowestoft

Palgrave Church of England Primary School, Palgrave

Pot Kiln Primary School, Great Cornard

Priory School, Bury St Edmunds

Ranelagh Primary School, Ipswich

Ravenswood CP School, Ipswich

Rendlesham Primary School, Rendlesham

Ringsfield Church of England Primary School, Ringsfield

Riverwalk School, Bury St Edmunds

Roman Hill Primary School, Lowestoft

Sandlings Primary School, Woodbridge

Saxmundham Primary School, Saxmundham

SET Beccles School, Beccles

SET Causton (junior school), Felixstowe

SET Ixworth School, Ixworth

SET Maidstone (infant school), Felixstowe

SET Saxmundham School, Saxmundham

Shotley CP School, Shotley

Sir John Leman High School, Beccles

Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP School, Debenham

Sir Robert Hitcham's CEVAP School, Framlingham

Snape CP School, Snape

Somerleyton Primary School, Somerleyton

Somersham Primary School, Somersham

Southwold Primary School, Southwold

Sproughton Church of England Primary School, Sproughton

St Botolph's CEVCP School, Botesdale

St Edmund's Primary School, Hoxne

St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Ipswich

St Mary's CEVCP School, Benhall

St Pancras' Catholic Primary School, Ipswich

St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Eye

Stanton CP School, Stanton

Stonham Aspal CEVAP School, Stonham Aspal

Stone Lodge Academy, Ipswich

Stour Valley Community School, Clare

Stowmarket High School, Stowmarket

Stradbroke Church of England Primary School, Stradbroke

Stratford St Mary Primary School, Stratford St Mary

Stutton CEVCP School, Stutton

Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham

Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich

Thorndon CEVCP School, Thorndon

Thurston Community College, Thurston

Trimley St Mary Primary School, Trimley St Mary

Trinity Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary, Stowmarket

Waldringfield Primary School, Waldringfield

Walsham-le-Willows CEVCP School, Walsham-le-Willows

Warren School, Lowestoft

Wenhaston Primary School, Wenhaston

Westwood Primary School, Lowestoft

Wetheringsett CofE Primary School, Wetheringsett

Whatfield CEVCP School, Whatfield

Wickham Market Primary School, Wickham Market

Wilby CEVCP School, Wilby

The Willows Primary School, Ipswich

Witnesham Primary School, Witnesham

Woods Loke Primary School, Lowestoft

Worlingham CEVCP School, Worlingham

Worlingworth CEVCP School, Worlingworth

Wortham Primary School, Wortham

Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School, Yoxford

You can see the latest list on the Suffolk County Council website.

As key workers have been forced to rearrange education for their children due to the closures, hospitals have reassured the community that services remain operating as usual.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said it was thankful to staff who are making the "extra efforts" to get to work in the harsh conditions.

It has arranged for its 4x4 "rescue service" to transport workers to and from its hospitals to ensure services can continue.

Neill Moloney, deputy chief executive at ESNEFT, said: “We have robust adverse weather plans in place to make sure we are ready for all eventualities.

ESNEFT deputy chief executive Neill Moloney - Credit: Archant

“Our teams are working extremely hard and we are very grateful to those who are going to extra efforts to get into work, and to get to patients not only in our hospitals, but to our patients at home and in the local community.

"We are fortunate to have support from a local 4x4 rescue service to help us get staff to and from work safely."

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSH), which manages the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, is currently treating 91 Covid-19 patients, according to government data.

A spokesman for WSH reassured the community that the hospital was operating as normal, despite the conditions.