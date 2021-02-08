Updated
More than 100 Suffolk schools announce full Tuesday closures due to snow
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Many schools across Suffolk have announced they will remain closed to all students on Tuesday as snow from Storm Darcy continues to fall.
Further snow showers are expected in the coming days, with temperatures forecast to remain low throughout the week.
The cold snap forced more than 200 schools in Suffolk to close on Monday. While most children are learning at home, children of key workers and vulnerable children have still been able to be taught in class.
Schools already confirmed to be closing on Tuesday are:
- Abbot's Hall CP School, Stowmarket
- Alde Valley Academy, Leiston
- All Saints CEVCP School, Lawshall
- All Saints Church of England Primary School, Laxfield
- The Ashley School Academy Trust, Lowestoft
- Barnham CEVCP School, Barnham
- Barningham CEVCP School, Barningham
- Bawdsey CEVCP School, Bawdsey
- Beaumont CP School, Hadleigh
- Bentley CEVCP School, Bentley
- Bedfield CEVCP School, Bedfield
- Bildeston Primary School, Bildeston
- Bramfield Church of England Primary School, Bramfield
- Bramford CEVCP School, Bramford
- Brampton Church of England Primary School, Brampton
- The Bridge School, Ipswich
- Brooklands Primary School, Brantham
- Bucklesham Primary School, Bucklesham
- Bungay Primary School, Bungay
- Bungay High School, Bungay
- Capel St Mary CEVCP School, Ipswich
- Carlton Colville Primary School, Carlton Colville
- Cavendish CEVCP School, Cavendish
- Chalk Hill (formerly Hampden House PRU), Great Cornard
- Charsfield CofE Primary School, Charsfield
- Chelmondiston Church of England Primary School, Chelmondiston
- Claydon High School, Claydon
- Claydon Primary School, Claydon
- Clements Primary Academy, Haverhill
- Cliff Lane Primary School, Ipswich
- Clifford Road Primary School, Ipswich
- Coldfair Green CP School, Knodishall
- Combs Ford Primary School, Stowmarket
- Copdock Primary School, Copdock
- Creeting St Mary CEVAP School, Creeting St Mary
- Dell Primary School, Lowestoft
- Dennington CofE Primary School, Dennington
- Earl Soham CP School, Earl Soham
- East Bergholt CEVCP School, East Bergholt
- East Bergholt High School, East Bergholt
- Edgar Sewter Primary School, Halesworth
- Elm Tree Primary School, Lowestoft
- Elmsett CEVCP School, Elmsett
- Eyke Church of England Primary School, Eyke
- Felixstowe School, Felixstowe
- Freeman CP School, Stowupland
- Fressingfield Church of England Primary School, Fressingfield
- Gislingham Church of England Primary School, Gislingham
- Glade Academy, Brandon
- Great Whelnetham CofE Primary School, Great Whelnetham
- Grove Primary School, Lowestoft
- Gunton Primary Academy, Lowestoft
- Gusford Primary School, Ipswich
- Hadleigh CP School, Hadleigh
- Halifax Primary School, Ipswich
- Handford Hall Primary School, Ipswich
- The Harbour PRU, Lowestoft
- Helmingham CP School, Helmingham
- Henley Primary School, Henley
- Highfield Nursery School, Ipswich
- Holbrook Academy, Holbrook
- Holbrook Primary School, Holbrook
- Hollesley Primary School, Hollesley
- Holton St Peter Primary School, Holton
- Honington CEVCP School, Honington
- Ilketshall St Lawrence School, Ilketshall St Lawrence
- Ixworth Church of England Primary School, Ixworth
- Langer Primary Academy, Felixstowe
- Lavenham CP School, Lavenham
- The Limes Primary School, Lowestoft
- Kelsale CEVCP School, Kelsale
- Kersey CEVCP School, Kersey
- Kessingland Church of England Primary Academy, Kessingland
- Mendham Primary School, Mendham
- Mellis Church of England Primary School, Mellis
- Middleton CP School, Middleton
- Nacton Church of England Primary School, Nacton
- Northfield St Nicholas Primary Academy, Lowestoft
- Occold Primary School, Occold
- Old Warren House, Lowestoft
- Orford CEVAP School, Orford
- Otley Primary School, Otley
- Oulton Broad Primary School, Lowestoft
- Pakefield Primary School, Lowestoft
- Palgrave Church of England Primary School, Palgrave
- Pot Kiln Primary School, Great Cornard
- Priory School, Bury St Edmunds
- Ranelagh Primary School, Ipswich
- Ravenswood CP School, Ipswich
- Rendlesham Primary School, Rendlesham
- Ringsfield Church of England Primary School, Ringsfield
- Riverwalk School, Bury St Edmunds
- Roman Hill Primary School, Lowestoft
- Sandlings Primary School, Woodbridge
- Saxmundham Primary School, Saxmundham
- SET Beccles School, Beccles
- SET Causton (junior school), Felixstowe
- SET Ixworth School, Ixworth
- SET Maidstone (infant school), Felixstowe
- SET Saxmundham School, Saxmundham
- Shotley CP School, Shotley
- Sir John Leman High School, Beccles
- Sir Robert Hitcham CEVAP School, Debenham
- Sir Robert Hitcham's CEVAP School, Framlingham
- Snape CP School, Snape
- Somerleyton Primary School, Somerleyton
- Somersham Primary School, Somersham
- Southwold Primary School, Southwold
- Sproughton Church of England Primary School, Sproughton
- St Botolph's CEVCP School, Botesdale
- St Edmund's Primary School, Hoxne
- St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Ipswich
- St Mary's CEVCP School, Benhall
- St Pancras' Catholic Primary School, Ipswich
- St Peter and St Paul Church of England Primary School, Eye
- Stanton CP School, Stanton
- Stonham Aspal CEVAP School, Stonham Aspal
- Stone Lodge Academy, Ipswich
- Stour Valley Community School, Clare
- Stowmarket High School, Stowmarket
- Stradbroke Church of England Primary School, Stradbroke
- Stratford St Mary Primary School, Stratford St Mary
- Stutton CEVCP School, Stutton
- Thomas Mills High School, Framlingham
- Thomas Wolsey Ormiston Academy, Ipswich
- Thorndon CEVCP School, Thorndon
- Thurston Community College, Thurston
- Trimley St Mary Primary School, Trimley St Mary
- Trinity Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary, Stowmarket
- Waldringfield Primary School, Waldringfield
- Walsham-le-Willows CEVCP School, Walsham-le-Willows
- Warren School, Lowestoft
- Wenhaston Primary School, Wenhaston
- Westwood Primary School, Lowestoft
- Wetheringsett CofE Primary School, Wetheringsett
- Whatfield CEVCP School, Whatfield
- Wickham Market Primary School, Wickham Market
- Wilby CEVCP School, Wilby
- The Willows Primary School, Ipswich
- Witnesham Primary School, Witnesham
- Woods Loke Primary School, Lowestoft
- Worlingham CEVCP School, Worlingham
- Worlingworth CEVCP School, Worlingworth
- Wortham Primary School, Wortham
- Yoxford and Peasenhall Primary School, Yoxford
You can see the latest list on the Suffolk County Council website.
As key workers have been forced to rearrange education for their children due to the closures, hospitals have reassured the community that services remain operating as usual.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said it was thankful to staff who are making the "extra efforts" to get to work in the harsh conditions.
It has arranged for its 4x4 "rescue service" to transport workers to and from its hospitals to ensure services can continue.
Neill Moloney, deputy chief executive at ESNEFT, said: “We have robust adverse weather plans in place to make sure we are ready for all eventualities.
“Our teams are working extremely hard and we are very grateful to those who are going to extra efforts to get into work, and to get to patients not only in our hospitals, but to our patients at home and in the local community.
"We are fortunate to have support from a local 4x4 rescue service to help us get staff to and from work safely."
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSH), which manages the hospital in Bury St Edmunds, is currently treating 91 Covid-19 patients, according to government data.
A spokesman for WSH reassured the community that the hospital was operating as normal, despite the conditions.