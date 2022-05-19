News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two-time BAFTA nominee creates PC game with Suffolk student

Tom Cann

Published: 12:00 PM May 19, 2022
Sam Read (left) and Iain Walker (Right) created the game Trolley Problem Inc, which is available around th

A two- time BAFTA nominee has worked with a Suffolk student to create a computer game which is being sold around the world.

Sam Read, lecturer at West Suffolk College and two time BAFTA nominee, joined forces with student Iain Walker, 17, to design the game, Trolley Problem Inc.

The ethical game is designed to see what the player would do in certain situations.

The game was even played by Canadian YouTuber xQcOW who has over two million subscribers.

More than 350,000 people have watched his video playing the game.

One comment under the video said "This game is surprisingly immersive and has a very cozy feeling to it, enjoyed the whole video."

Another said: "This game was a rollercoaster of emotions".

The narrator for the game is impressionist Jan Ravens who has appeared in TV shows Spitting Image and QI.

Mr Read, 31 from Hartest, was nominated at the BAFTA game awards with the games Splemy and Gang Beasts. 

He said: "Trolley Problems Inc is a comedy that has lots of educational information in there if you want to find it.

"It took around 18 months to make, it was conceived in the first lockdown and I couldn't have done this without Iain's expertise."

The game is being sold around the world and has been translated into eleven languages.

As the game is about morals and ethics, the game is not being sold in Russia, with a splash screen at the start of the game saying 'We Stand With Russia'.

Sam (left) and Iain (right) worked together on this project, which was conceived in the first lockdown

Mr Read said: "Overall, we have had really great reviews and in one part of the game we suggest that people should reach out to someone they know who they haven't spoken to in a while.

"Someone has messaged me saying they they had re-connected with a grandparent thanks to that message in the game, so things like that are bigger than the game itself."

17-year-old games design student Iain, who was paid for his work with Sam, said: "I’ve learnt new skills and I’ve enjoyed the experience.

"It took several months and it was great fun. I’ve enjoyed the course. It was right for me. The support and help has been perfect.”

