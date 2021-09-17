University of Suffolk rises in two national newspaper rankings

Published: 7:00 AM September 17, 2021

The University of Suffolk has risen in the Times and Sunday Times and Guardian rankings for 2022 - Credit: University of Suffolk

The University of Suffolk is "delighted" to have risen in the higher education rankings published by two national newspapers.

The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2022 was published on Friday, with the University of Suffolk being placed at 105th out of 131 institutions throughout the UK - a rise of 17 places.

And the Guardian now has Suffolk as the country's 67th best university, having ranked it 97th last year.

A number of Suffolk courses were ranked in the top 20 in the Guardian University Guide, with history at eighth and English and creative writing at fourth.

A range of factors, such as student satisfaction with teaching quality, the wider student experience and entrance qualifications held by new starters, were used to calculate the newspapers' guides.

You may also want to watch:

The University of Suffolk took its current name in 2016 when it was awarded university status.

It was previously known as University Campus Suffolk and had its degrees ratified by the Unversity of East Anglia or the University of Essex.

The university has its central hub on Ipswich Waterfront and five campuses around the country.

Mohammad Dastbaz, deputy vice-chancellor at the University of Suffolk - Credit: JAMES FLETCHER PHOTOGRAPHY

Professor Mohammad Dastbaz, deputy vice-chancellor, said he was pleased with the University of Suffolk's progress up the rankings - particularly after an 18-month spell where the Covid pandemic has affected teaching.

He said the news of the rise up the rankings was the perfect tonic for the start of the new academic year.

Prof Dastbaz said: "We are delighted to see the university is being recognised nationally for being a good place to study and somewhere that offers a positive student experience.

"While league tables provide some measure of the university’s performance, we are very proud that while the sector as a whole has been operating in very challenging environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have continued to put our students at the heart of what we do, providing them with academic and pastoral support and helping them achieve their aspirations for their future.

"This is good news to start the new academic year where we will be offering a full campus experience."