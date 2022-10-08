Graduation success highlights work with Bowie producer and Top Gun composer

University studies students at West Suffolk College are celebrating their graduation this weekend - Credit: David Csontos/Joseph Winters

Students celebrating the end of their degree have looked back on their achievements over their studies ranging from working with David Bowie's music producer to going back into education 26 years after leaving school.

A total of West Suffolk College students attended a ceremony at a packed St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday.

Of those there were 43 students graduating with first class honours and 27 gained either an HND or HNC qualification.

During his degree, Joseph Winters from Manea had a masterclass from Ken Scott, who produced music for The Beatles and David Bowie.

The 22-year-old, who studied a commercial and creative music degree, also worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Simply Red.

Joseph Winters was given a masterclass by The Beatles and David Bowie's music producer as part of his course - Credit: Joseph Winters

He said: "Looking back, I'd say that some of the best years of my studies have been here.

"I've met some incredible people and worked on some incredible projects. It was an amazing experience."

Creative and Commercial Composition student David Csontos spoke to Mission Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick composer, Lorne Balfe as part of his dissertation.

David, 22, said: "I am delighted to have received a first-class degree in my course.

David Csontos - Credit: David Csontos

"I worked hard for it, and I can't wait to have my degree and two awards I have won in my hands."

41-year-old Colleen Wright from Haverhill also graduated, 26 years after she left education.

Colleen, who studied Applied Psychology and Sociology, left school when she was 15, but decided to go back into education in 2016.

41-year-old Colleen Wright - Credit: Colleen Wright

She said: "I decided to go back because I wanted to improve my skills and get an understanding of what my four children were doing at school."

Colleen, who has graduated with a 2:1 degree, said: "On finding out the news, I was over the moon.

"I really hope I have inspired my children."

Colleen's younger sister, Danielle Bowyer, also did the same course, at the same time, and has also graduated with a 2:1.

Colleen and her younger sister Danielle Bowyer, who also graduated - Credit: Colleen Wright

24-year-old Matt Childs from Saffron Walden, completed his degree alongside working for Marshall Aerospace in Cambridge.

He said: "I am delighted to gain first-class honours in Engineering Mechatronics, and I want to keep developing.

"I recently received a letter about my graduation ceremony and I was delighted to find out I'd won a special prize and have been named engineering and construction student of the year.

"I produced everything to the best standard I could and to be recognised for that effort is something I wasn't expecting."

Matt Childs graduated with a first class degree - Credit: Matt Childs

Dr Elspeth Lees, Executive Dean of University Studies at West Suffolk College said: “It’s always an emotional time to see our students proudly step up to receive their degrees amidst the backdrop of our glorious Cathedral. A huge congratulations to everyone.”