Headteacher praises staff as primary school rated 'good' by Ofsted

Published: 10:38 AM October 12, 2021

The new headteacher of a Suffolk primary school has praised her staff after the school was rated as 'good' by Ofsted.

Inspectors said pupils at Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard, near Sudbury, "talk about learning with enthusiasm" after they visited the school on September 14 and 15.

Ros Towns, headteacher at Wells Hall Primary Academy, said: “We are very pleased with the report and feel it is a great reflection on the hard work our staff have put in.

“We also have great support from our families and this has helped us make the progress we have made.

“This stands us in good stead for the future with our pledge to ‘reach for the stars to make sure Wells Hall is an amazing place for every child to learn and grow'.”

You may also want to watch:

Ofsted reported the primary school was a "calm and welcoming place where pupils are happy to learn."

Inspectors said there was a “culture of care” in the school, adding: “Pupils receive a good quality of education.

"New senior leaders have designed an ambitious curriculum so pupils can learn across a wide range of carefully planned subjects.

"All staff have high expectations for what pupils can learn and achieve.”

However, the report did note that not all teachers are confident with their subject knowledge to deliver full curriculum plans effectively, and that school leaders need to ensure that all teachers are trained and supported so they know how to teach all subjects well.

The report added: "Leaders have thoughtfully organised the environment to help children make friends and learn to be independent.

"Most of the curriculum is well designed."

Pupils told inspectors that bullying is rare at Wells Hall, but if it does happen, adults will deal with it quickly and they will readily tell teachers about any concerns or worries.

The inspectors also said that the staff at the primary school support pupils to develop their understanding of what it means to be a good friend and citizen.