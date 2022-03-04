Celebrations at coastal primary after latest Ofsted success

A coastal primary school is celebrating after earning the praise of Ofsted inspectors.

Wells-Next-The-Sea Primary School and Nursery, which is part of the Wensum Academy Trust, was visited by the regulators on January 18 and 19, its first inspection since becoming an academy in 2017.

And inspectors were impressed with what they saw, judging the school to be 'good' - the second-highest rating available.

Inspectors said teachers at the school were ambitious for pupils to achieve and that youngsters were "curious about learning, happy and safe".

Rachel Stroulger, Headteacher at Wells-next-the-Sea Primary and Nursery School - Credit: Jonathan Stroulger

Headteacher Rachel Stroulger said: "As a team, we are delighted with the good rating of the school.

"This is a true testimony of the hard work and dedication of all stakeholders; pupils, staff, governors, parents and the support of the Wensum Trust.

"Our inspectors recognised our interesting curriculum that inspires our children and that pupils are curious, happy, safe and grow in confidence during their time at the school."