Giant poppy created for Remembrance Day
- Credit: West Suffolk College
Carpentry students at West Suffolk College have been working hard to create a seven-metre wide poppy for Remembrance Day.
The level two carpentry and joinery students who study at the Milburn Centre in Bury St Edmunds cut and painted the poppy and crafted a studwork wall to mount it onto – all in recognition of Remembrance Day.
Brian Tunbridge, course director for carpentry and joinery, explained that he and his students have been creating woodwork shapes for Remembrance Day for many years.
He said: “We started off making crosses for a local school in Needham Market probably about 10 years ago and it’s just grown and grown.
“I decided over lockdown that we should do something for armistice this year and because it’s the 100th anniversary for the British Legion.”
You may also want to watch:
Carpentry student Riley Walsh added: “I think it’s really important for us to get in touch with our history, as the war had a big impact on people’s lives. It’s important for young people to know our roots.”
The college students have also supplied smaller poppies to Bosmere Community Primary School in Needham Market to be painted and distributed to local businesses.
Most Read
- 1 Why are there hundreds of shipping containers stacked up next to the A140?
- 2 Matchday Recap: Town hit four to end Wycombe home dominance
- 3 Wycombe Wanderers 1-4 Ipswich Town: Brilliant Blues send out a statement
- 4 Greater Anglia's franchise has ended as new era beckons for rail
- 5 Suffolk riverboat wins prestigious Good Food Award
- 6 'We're on a rollercoaster ride' - Cook on 4-1 win at Wycombe
- 7 County Council 'don't care about our safety' say Benton Street residents
- 8 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-1 win at Wycombe Wanderers
- 9 Go-ahead for £100m road to serve new 9,000-home Colchester town
- 10 Woman, 21, sexually assaulted in Saxmundham
Headteacher Liz Green said: "It is both a tradition and a privilege for Bosmere Community Primary School to be involved in such an important and collective commemoration, marking Remembrance and, in particular, the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion (RBL).
"West Suffolk College students and staff provided the beautiful poppies. Our children painted them and they have been distributed to businesses in and around the local community."