Giant poppy created for Remembrance Day

Level two carpentry and joinery students at West Suffolk College have created a seven meter poppy to commemorate Remembrance Day - Credit: West Suffolk College

Carpentry students at West Suffolk College have been working hard to create a seven-metre wide poppy for Remembrance Day.

The level two carpentry and joinery students who study at the Milburn Centre in Bury St Edmunds cut and painted the poppy and crafted a studwork wall to mount it onto – all in recognition of Remembrance Day.

Brian Tunbridge, course director for carpentry and joinery, explained that he and his students have been creating woodwork shapes for Remembrance Day for many years.

He said: “We started off making crosses for a local school in Needham Market probably about 10 years ago and it’s just grown and grown.

“I decided over lockdown that we should do something for armistice this year and because it’s the 100th anniversary for the British Legion.”

Carpentry student Riley Walsh added: “I think it’s really important for us to get in touch with our history, as the war had a big impact on people’s lives. It’s important for young people to know our roots.”

Course director Brian Tunbridge with level two carpentry and joinery students - Credit: John Nice

The college students have also supplied smaller poppies to Bosmere Community Primary School in Needham Market to be painted and distributed to local businesses.

Headteacher Liz Green said: "It is both a tradition and a privilege for Bosmere Community Primary School to be involved in such an important and collective commemoration, marking Remembrance and, in particular, the 100th anniversary of the Royal British Legion (RBL).

"West Suffolk College students and staff provided the beautiful poppies. Our children painted them and they have been distributed to businesses in and around the local community."