West Suffolk College launches new TV channel
- Credit: Provided
A college is launching a new TV channel for the region - with the first show fronted by Craig Stevens.
Set up and run by students and staff at West Suffolk College, DSTV will look at everything from culture and cooking via music and the media.
The first show will air at 6pm on Saturday, May 8, and will be hosted by Mr Stevens, who has interviewed everyone from Brad Pitt to Daniel Craig.
Mark Jones, course director for TV and radio production at West Suffolk College, has put the launch night together.
He said: “We’ve got a band (Three Years Younger), link-ups with the BBC and Zack FM, we will have an interview with one of the people behind a new film called Maximus, some live links, pre-recorded segments and it will all be filmed and streamed live by our students."
He added: “We are going to focus on what is happening locally and look to build on the first show by creating more quality content in the future, made by homegrown talent that appeals to a wide audience."
Joe Stocking is the head of music and media at West Suffolk College and he feels that the TV show launch is just the beginning for the Digital Saint (DS) brand.
He said: “We want to establish a community for arts, music and media that allows our students and the community to collaborate together.
"In addition to the TV station, we will be creating a student magazine, podcasts, short films, competitions (including our current screenplay competition) and live music.
“Local companies can also find out details about accessing the various services we offer like staging and video production.
"All in all, Digital Saint is a brand that we really want to grow.
"It’s a brand that we want the county and the college to be proud of – and we can’t wait for people to see our first show on May 8.”
To view the launch, you can visit the website.