Published: 4:30 PM July 7, 2021

West Suffolk College students from media and film production, art and design, hair and beauty, music and technology, and performing arts all worked on the short film Maximus which is being shown at a Cannes film festival fringe event this month - Credit: Misha Panov/Simon Boosey

Talented students from a college in Bury St Edmunds are celebrating this month as their short film is due to be shown at three international film festivals, including Cannes.

'Maximus', was created by a team of students and staff from across West Suffolk College who worked alongside professionals from the SubMotion production house in Norwich.

Behind the scenes on the set of Maximus - a short film created by West Suffolk College - Credit: Misha Panov/Simon Boosey

The short film reflects the real-life story of Max Rowlandson from Essex who was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in 2010.

Hana Al-Aride, 18, from Stowmarket was one of the students who worked on the film set. She said: "This experience has inspired me to work in the film industry even more, I can’t see myself doing anything else.”

Currently doing the film festival circuit, Maximus will be shown at the American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival, the LA Shorts Film Festival in LA, and Cordillera International Film Festival in California.

Behind the scenes on the set of Maximus - Credit: Misha Panov/Simon Boosey

It his hoped Maximus, which is helping to raise money for 'Team Max', will be released to the public later in 2021.

The success of the short film has led to the creation of a new Level 4 Digital Film Production Professional Diploma at West Suffolk College - it will be available from September 2021

Behind the scenes on the set of Maximus - a short film created by West Suffolk College - Credit: Misha Panov/Simon Boosey

