News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

'Transported from reality' - Woodbridge primary opens reading nook

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:00 AM October 14, 2022
Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin authour Jeanne Willis. Kyson Primary school have opened a

Kyson Primary School students are celebrating opening their brand new reading nook with author Jeanne Willis. Pictured: Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Woodbridge primary school was excited to unveil its own “book nook” this week, opened during a special visit from a children's author. 

Kyson Primary School, in Peterhouse Crescent, opened the new lending library on Wednesday, with the ribbon cut by St Albans author, Jeanne Willis. 

Kyson Primary school have opened a new library, PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kyson Primary school have opened a new reading library. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Kyson Primary school have opened a new library, PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Author Jeanne Willis and Headteacher, Tom Gunson. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The school has been busy expanding the number of afterschool clubs and activities it offers to pupils, and is now looking at nurturing their love of reading. 

Headteacher Mr Tom Gunson said: “This is all part of our drive this year to promote reading for pleasure.  

“We have a series of author visits planned this year, including Nick Butterworth and we’re having a big drive across the whole school community making sure the children have the opportunity to really absorb books and everything that comes from them.” 

Nick Butterworth is the author and illustrator of the Percy the Park Keeper books. 

Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin authour Jeanne Willis. Kyson Primary school have opened a

Author Jeanne Willis spent the day working with Kyson pupils. Pictured: Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin.

Kyson Primary school have opened a new library, PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Gunson said that the school is helping pupils to nurture their love of reading. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Kyson Primary school have opened a new library, PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Kyson Primary school students are excited to visit their new reading nook. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mrs Hayley Bloss is the Reading Lead at the school, and has been working hard to make the reading nook a reality. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Five years for ex-primary headteacher found with a million indecent images
  2. 2 The 32 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
  3. 3 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?
  1. 4 Cyclist dies after crash involving several vehicles in Ipswich
  2. 5 Suffolk village is spared from 69 park homes as appeal is rejected
  3. 6 New dessert and milkshake shop set to open in Suffolk town centre
  4. 7 Suffolk church in Detectorists series named one of BBC's most iconic places
  5. 8 Lorry carrying mobile home on A14 pulled over as police were not aware
  6. 9 'Hugely significant' giant warehouse by A14 gets the go-ahead
  7. 10 Town game next month picked for Sky coverage, kick-off moved

She said: “Reading keeps a healthy mind and allows children to be transported from reality to different worlds. 

“We have introduced the “book nook” for our school to create a relaxing area for pupils to enjoy books during playtimes and lunchtimes. We are working hard to embed our reading culture across the school to ensure our whole Kyson community understand the importance of reading.” 

Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin authour Jeanne Willis. Kyson Primary school have opened a

Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin author Jeanne Willis. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Authour Jeanne Willis. Kyson Primary school have opened a new library, PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Author Jeanne Willis said her day at Kyson was amazing. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The children held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, with Jeanne Willis as their guest of honour.  

Ms Willis is the author of The Really Rude Rhino, The T-Rex Who Lost His Specs, Toffee Pockets, and many more besides. 

Mrs Bloss said: “We were thrilled to have Jeanne Willis opening our ‘Kyson Book Nook.’ The children were working with her all day, with the younger pupils creating Bog Babies and habitats.  

“The older children have been working on Internet Safety inspired by her books “Chicken Clicking” and Troll Stinks”. It was a super day. 

“The “book nook” will be led by our reading and library ambassadors. A wide variety of book will be available to all our pupils, including a theme of the month basket, which this month is celebrating Black History Month.” 

Woodbridge News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Painters Cafe run by Tracey Ramos and husband Alan has moved to a bigger premises PICTURE: CHARLOTT

Food and Drink

Popular town centre café takes over former pub 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The Railway Farm Shop near Saxmundham

Retail

'It's been amazing': Owners of popular Suffolk farm shop to hand over reins

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A14

20-mile stretch of A14 in Suffolk to close next year as road resurfaced

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
st felix school

East Suffolk Council

55 homes on school playing field details agreed

Siobhan Middleton, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon