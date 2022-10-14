'Transported from reality' - Woodbridge primary opens reading nook

Kyson Primary School students are celebrating opening their brand new reading nook with author Jeanne Willis. Pictured: Ollie, Evelyn, Alfie, Bea, Derry and Erin. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A Woodbridge primary school was excited to unveil its own “book nook” this week, opened during a special visit from a children's author.

Kyson Primary School, in Peterhouse Crescent, opened the new lending library on Wednesday, with the ribbon cut by St Albans author, Jeanne Willis.

The school has been busy expanding the number of afterschool clubs and activities it offers to pupils, and is now looking at nurturing their love of reading.

Headteacher Mr Tom Gunson said: “This is all part of our drive this year to promote reading for pleasure.

“We have a series of author visits planned this year, including Nick Butterworth and we’re having a big drive across the whole school community making sure the children have the opportunity to really absorb books and everything that comes from them.”

Nick Butterworth is the author and illustrator of the Percy the Park Keeper books.

Mrs Hayley Bloss is the Reading Lead at the school, and has been working hard to make the reading nook a reality.

She said: “Reading keeps a healthy mind and allows children to be transported from reality to different worlds.

“We have introduced the “book nook” for our school to create a relaxing area for pupils to enjoy books during playtimes and lunchtimes. We are working hard to embed our reading culture across the school to ensure our whole Kyson community understand the importance of reading.”

The children held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday, with Jeanne Willis as their guest of honour.

Ms Willis is the author of The Really Rude Rhino, The T-Rex Who Lost His Specs, Toffee Pockets, and many more besides.

Mrs Bloss said: “We were thrilled to have Jeanne Willis opening our ‘Kyson Book Nook.’ The children were working with her all day, with the younger pupils creating Bog Babies and habitats.

“The older children have been working on Internet Safety inspired by her books “Chicken Clicking” and Troll Stinks”. It was a super day.

“The “book nook” will be led by our reading and library ambassadors. A wide variety of book will be available to all our pupils, including a theme of the month basket, which this month is celebrating Black History Month.”