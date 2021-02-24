Published: 3:12 PM February 24, 2021

Woodbridge School rugby players before coronavirus restrictions. The school has joined forces with Woodbridge Rugby Club to launch a fitness challenge - Credit: Woodbridge School

Woodbridge School and Woodbridge Rugby Club have teamed up to promote a fitness and wellbeing challenge.

The Woodbridge Home & Away Challenge, which runs until March 7, aims to help students and young players get away from their screens and participate in physical activities during lockdown.

The event is open to all students, staff and members and the wider community.

Participants have to select a destination in the UK that means something to them and their household – perhaps a favourite holiday destination, or maybe the university town they hope to go to.

Rugby at Woodbridge Rugby Club before coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Woodbridge Rugby Club

They then need to calculate how far the destination is to their home in miles and record exercise activities that get them that distance.

It could be walking, running, riding or even dancing. Prizes will be awarded by a joint school and club judging panel for the longest distance covered, and the most fun and creative ideas, images, videos and tracking map diagrams.

Every completed challenge will also receive a certificate and prize draw entry.

Shona Norman, head of Woodbridge School, said: “We are really proud to be working with our partners, Woodbridge Rugby Club, on this important joint initiative to help to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of our young people, during this very difficult third lockdown period.

“It is especially important that we do all that we can to keep our minds and bodies healthy and active at this time.

"So, whether it is cycling on your daily exercise, running around your garden or climbing your stairs, we would love to see how fit and creative you can be, and just how far your lockdown ‘travels’ will take you!”

Youngsters at Woodbridge Rugby Club before coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Woodbridge Rugby Club

Paul Simpson, commercial director of Woodbridge Rugby Club, thought up the distance-based challenge after seeing on a fitness app that a friend and her son had run around their house 52 times.

He said: "Everyone is aware of the physical and mental health benefits of regular exercise and I, like many others, can sometimes lack the motivation on dark winter days.

"But, hopefully, the ‘Woodbridge Home & Away Challenge’ will provide the necessary stimulus for people to get out and get active."

Entrants are encouraged to post their images and videos on social media with the dedicated hashtag #WoodbridgeHomeandAway.

Entry forms and joining information are available on both the Woodbridge School and Woodbridge Rugby Club websites.