Primary school praised for 'enthusiastic' pupils in 'good' Ofsted report

Melton Primary School, in Woodbridge, has retained its 'good' grading after a recent Ofsted inspection in September.

The school, which was said to require improvement in a 2013 inspection, was upgraded to 'good' status in 2015 - and has kept up the standard six years on.

Inspected over two days at the end of September, Melton Primary was praised for its "enthusiastic" pupils, the "wide-range of extra-curricular clubs and activities" and the focus from leaders on "promoting positive mental health and well-being" since the pandemic.

The children at the new nursery, which admitted its first class in September, were noted to "learn new routines quickly" having "settled into school life".

The report also highlighted the provision for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), saying "teachers make appropriate adjustments to the curriculum so that pupils with SEND learn well alongside their peers".

Areas for improvement were identified as additional support for weaker readers and increasing staff confidence in some areas of the curriculum.

Melton Primary School headteacher Alun Davies said: "We are very pleased that the hard work undertaken by all in the school community has been recognised, including the procedures in place, the reflective and driven nature of staff and governors, the attitudes of the pupils and the rate at which the school is making progress."

Nick Wellington, chair of the governing body, added: "This is a very good report, and it is pleasing that the school is securely graded as 'good'. All should be proud of this achievement."

Since the 2015 inspection, a new headteacher and two assistant headteachers have been appointed and a new nursery class has been created.

The praise for Melton Primary's SEND provision comes after the MP for Ipswich, Tom Hunt, called for teaching of pupils with special educational needs to become a priority in school inspections.

In a letter sent to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi in November, Mr Hunt wrote: "The provision of SEN in schools should be a more fundamental component of Ofsted assessment," adding: "This would advance levelling up in education."