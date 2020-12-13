School's young entrepreneurs produce novelty glasses for Christmas

Published: 1:11 PM December 13, 2020

Some of Woodbridge School's Young Enterprise students with their Suffolk Schooner glasses. From left, Ruby, Etiane, Sophie, Maisy and Jade - Credit: Jeanene Wright, Woodbridge School

Enterprising Woodbridge School students have created their own company, selling novelty-sized schooner glasses.

The 15 Year 12 Young Enterprise students have called their venture Suffolk Schooners. They have already sold out of their first batch of sustainable, 100% plastic-free drinking glasses, and had to reorder to meet demand over the festive period.

The teenagers carried out their own market research, and identified three-quarter-pint glasses as popular with local microbreweries and craft beer manufacturers.

Managing director, George, 17, said: “The Woodbridge School Young Enterprise team has had its challenges in 2020, as the normal routes to market have not been available to us. However, our team has been resilient and we have identified the schooner glass as the ideal product for our market, as it is very attractive and saleable to a wide audience."

Their glasses are manufactured by a wholesaler and the students have done all the packaging themselves, using a rustic design of brown paper packages tied with string and making their own labels and tags.

Although they were unable to visit Christmas markets and fairs because of coronavirus restrictions, students have been taking orders online and via social media. For more details, email Suffolk.Schooners@gmail.com







