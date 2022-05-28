News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Everyone on the water together to mark scouts' 50th birthday

Dominic Bareham

Published: 11:45 AM May 28, 2022
5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts will be celebrating their 50th birthday

5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts will be celebrating their 50th birthday - Credit: BARRIE HAYTER/5TH WOODBRIDGE SEA SCOUTS

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey and the Mayor of Woodbridge will be the special guests for a scout troop’s 50th anniversary, which is being held to coincide with the Queen’s platinum jubilee. 

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts will be celebrating their anniversary during the platinum jubilee on June 2 when all youth, adult members and volunteers will be joining a big water session to get everybody on the water at the same time. 

There will be a barbecue and opportunities for past members to visit and see the current capabilities and leaders. 

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts participate in water-based activities

The 5th Woodbridge Sea Scouts participate in water-based activities - Credit: BARRIE HAYTER/5TH WOODBRIDGE SEA SCOUTS

The sea scouts, which has more than 100 members, formed in 1972 and participates in many water-based activities and learn water skills safely, including sailing, rowing, kayaking and canoeing, while they also use power boats. 

They also undertake hikes and expeditions which teach them about the safe use of fires, axes, saws and knives. 

Therese Coffey
Sailing
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News

