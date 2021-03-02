Published: 6:00 PM March 2, 2021

Parents are looking to raise £5,000 to help replace a school's condemned pirate-themed play equipment.

The Friends of St Mary's Primary School, in Woodbridge, have already raised £3,000 to replace the school's pirate ship-themed climbing frame, which is unsafe for use.

The equipment - which is also used by the school's playgroup, local Brownies and other children's clubs - is thought to cost between £20,000 and £25,000 in total to replace.

Parents have now set up a crowdfunding page so people can donate directly to the cause.

Co-vice chairman of the Friends of St Mary's, Rachel Pope, said it was hard to fundraise in the current climate, because Covid has caused many events - such as the annual summer fair - to be cancelled.

Other parents may also have lost income because of the Covid crisis.

However, she said: "We are all really excited.

"The kids love the climbing frame. We really wanted to do something the families could get involved with."

Those wishing to donate to the school's fundraiser can do so online.