Parents' bid to raise £5k for pirate-themed school play equipment

Katy Sandalls

Published: 6:00 PM March 2, 2021   
St Mary's Primary school in Woodbridge are fundraising for a new play area

Pupils from St Mary's Primary School in Ipswich are looking forward to having new play equipment. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Parents are looking to raise £5,000 to help replace a school's condemned pirate-themed play equipment.

The Friends of St Mary's Primary School, in Woodbridge, have already raised £3,000 to replace the school's pirate ship-themed climbing frame, which is unsafe for use.

Imogen and Archie stand in front of the old school climbing frame they can no longer use

Imogen and Archie stand in front of the old school climbing frame they can no longer use - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The equipment - which is also used by the school's playgroup, local Brownies and other children's clubs - is thought to cost between £20,000 and £25,000 in total to replace.

Fynn and Edith are some of the pupils that could benefit from the new play equipment

Fynn and Edith are some of the pupils that could benefit from the new play equipment - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Parents have now set up a crowdfunding page so people can donate directly to the cause.

Co-vice chairman of the Friends of St Mary's, Rachel Pope, said it was hard to fundraise in the current climate, because Covid has caused many events - such as the annual summer fair - to be cancelled.

Other parents may also have lost income because of the Covid crisis.

However, she said: "We are all really excited.

"The kids love the climbing frame. We really wanted to do something the families could get involved with."

The old pirate ship climbing frame cannot be used by the pupils

The old pirate ship climbing frame cannot be used by the pupils - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Those wishing to donate to the school's fundraiser can do so online

