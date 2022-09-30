News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Woolpit Primary rated 'Good' by Ofsted for first time in 12 years

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 11:00 AM September 30, 2022
Woolpit Academy primary school have been awarded Outstanding by Ofsted PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woolpit Primary Academy have been awarded 'Good' by Ofsted - Credit: charlotte Bond

A primary academy in Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, for the first time since 2010.

Woolpit Primary Academy received a 'Good' rating, their first in 12 years, rating Good in all provisions, apart from leadership and management, which was highlighted as 'Outstanding'.

The school was previously inspected in 2018 when it was rated as 'Requires Improvement'.

Woolpit Primary Academy have been awarded 'Good' by Ofsted

Woolpit Primary Academy have been awarded 'Good' by Ofsted - Credit: charlotte Bond

The report stated that leaders had "changed the culture of the school significantly".

They were praised for galvanising the whole school community, while also considering staff workload and well-being.

Mrs Sarah Clayton, the school's headteacher, joined the school in 2020, with this being her first headteacher role.

Freja, Tullullah and Chloe. Woolpit Academy primary school have been awarded 'Good' by Ofsted 

Freja, Tullullah and Chloe. Woolpit Academy primary school have been awarded 'Good' by Ofsted - Credit: charlotte Bond

She said: "I have worked towards this for two years. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into having the 'Good' Ofsted, but to get an 'Outstanding' for leadership – I wasn't expecting that.

Most Read

  1. 1 WATCH: Moment car destroyed in head-on tractor crash
  2. 2 Haverhill firm goes into liquidation after energy bills neared £15k a month
  3. 3 Photos show aftermath of catastrophic tractor crash near airbase
  1. 4 Family-run coach company closes after 110 years, owing £85,000
  2. 5 Suffolk charity bike show gig 'did not have licensing permission'
  3. 6 Ex-deputy head struck off for 'deliberate and sexually motivated' actions
  4. 7 Is history repeating itself for Pigott at Pompey?
  5. 8 Large fire breaks out at farmhouse in Suffolk village
  6. 9 'Unusual' farmhouse still up for sale after it fails to sell at auction
  7. 10 School named one of the top independents in the UK

"Our staff has worked so hard, we've got staff that go over and above to support our children, all the time."

Mrs Clayton has said that they were working on a new curriculum that fitted the children's needs for 18 months.

Woolpit Primary Academy have been awarded Outstanding by Ofsted

Woolpit Primary Academy have been awarded Good by Ofsted - Credit: charlotte Bond

The report also says created a well-sequenced curriculum that is ambitious with what they want pupils to learn.

Mrs Clayton started just eight weeks before the first Covid lockdown, which she says gave her and the school time and space to do what they needed to do, to start heading in the right direction.

Headteacher of Woolpit Primary Academy, Sarah Clayton. Awarded 'Good' by Ofsted

Headteacher of Woolpit Primary Academy, Sarah Clayton. Awarded 'Good' by Ofsted - Credit: charlotte Bond

She said: "This is a school where you have to give 110% and I make sure people know that when I recruit.

"All of the staff have worked so hard for this result, and we are very lucky to have them here."

The school's SEND was also praised, with Ofsted saying staff identify pupils' additional needs early, and teachers "skilfully adapt the curriculum" to suit the pupil.

Ronnie and Raya at Woolpit Primary Academy

Ronnie and Raya at Woolpit Primary Academy - Credit: charlotte Bond

It also said that students with SEND, "access the same wide, ambitious curriculum as their peers and achieve well".

To read the full report, see here.

Suffolk
Bury St Edmunds News
Stowmarket News

Don't Miss

Rowley Drive in Newmarket is currently closed as police and fire crews deal with the crash

Suffolk Live News

Town centre road closed after crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Site of potential new service station off A14 at Elmswell.

Planning and Development

Controversial plans for petrol station off A14 recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Jeeps from the Norfolk Military Vehicle Association have been used in the upcoming BBC drama SAS Rogue Heroes

Suffolk military base to star as north Africa in new BBC SAS drama

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Location of plans for warehouses in Mendlesham

Planning and Development

New warehouses next to Suffolk village could create 100 jobs

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon