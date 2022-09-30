Woolpit Primary rated 'Good' by Ofsted for first time in 12 years
A primary academy in Suffolk has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted, for the first time since 2010.
Woolpit Primary Academy received a 'Good' rating, their first in 12 years, rating Good in all provisions, apart from leadership and management, which was highlighted as 'Outstanding'.
The school was previously inspected in 2018 when it was rated as 'Requires Improvement'.
The report stated that leaders had "changed the culture of the school significantly".
They were praised for galvanising the whole school community, while also considering staff workload and well-being.
Mrs Sarah Clayton, the school's headteacher, joined the school in 2020, with this being her first headteacher role.
She said: "I have worked towards this for two years. Blood, sweat and tears have gone into having the 'Good' Ofsted, but to get an 'Outstanding' for leadership – I wasn't expecting that.
"Our staff has worked so hard, we've got staff that go over and above to support our children, all the time."
Mrs Clayton has said that they were working on a new curriculum that fitted the children's needs for 18 months.
The report also says created a well-sequenced curriculum that is ambitious with what they want pupils to learn.
Mrs Clayton started just eight weeks before the first Covid lockdown, which she says gave her and the school time and space to do what they needed to do, to start heading in the right direction.
She said: "This is a school where you have to give 110% and I make sure people know that when I recruit.
"All of the staff have worked so hard for this result, and we are very lucky to have them here."
The school's SEND was also praised, with Ofsted saying staff identify pupils' additional needs early, and teachers "skilfully adapt the curriculum" to suit the pupil.
It also said that students with SEND, "access the same wide, ambitious curriculum as their peers and achieve well".
