Published: 12:39 PM July 8, 2021

Students of Gosfield School watched on as the building works began on new performing arts centre - Credit: Gosfield School

Building works have started on the new Performing Arts Centre at an independent school near Halstead, Essex.

Work has begun on the new £1.67million building at Gosfield School and will be home to the schools Performing Arts Academy which will offer students and scholars expert opportunities in drama, dance and music.

The centre will include a performance auditorium with dance studio, two teaching and learning classrooms and three music practice rooms.

The school’s performing arts programme caters for beginners through to elite performers.

Artists impression of the Gosfield School Performing Arts Centre - Credit: Gosfield School

The school hosted a ground breaking ceremony which took place this week and saw students watch main contractor, APH break the ground and commence clearing the site for building to start.

Head of Performing Arts at the school, Nick Bell was in attendance to see the project get underway and said: “This is immensely exciting for our students. The new Performing Arts Centre will provide first class practice and performance facilities, not only for our performing arts academy scholars but also for every pupil of the school.

“We welcome scholarship applicants for our performing arts disciplines and will be holding scholarship days early in the new school year.

"However, scholars interested in joining us in September are welcome to apply sooner.

"They’ll not only benefit from expert tuition in the discipline but also the schools excellent academic education."

Phase one of the project, the building itself, will be complete by the end of the year with the fit out phase, due to start early in 2022.