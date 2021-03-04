Gallery
World Book Day celebrations - children get all dressed up
- Credit: Beth Nial
Are your children celebrating World Book Day today? Our gallery gives a taste of some of the costumes.
Although lockdown means that most children won't go back to the classroom until next week, the occasion is still being marked in style by schools and families around Suffolk and Essex.
Many pupils who are currently in school, including children of key workers, have gone in dressed up as favourite characters, while others are joining in the fun virtually from home.
Some schools have also organised special activities - for instance pupils at Tollgate Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, started the celebrations early with a virtual storytelling event.
And West End stars are bringing books to life for pupils at Leiston Primary School via a series of online readings.
