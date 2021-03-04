Gallery

Published: 11:38 AM March 4, 2021

Isabella Nial, aged nearly three, as Room On The Broom by Julia Donaldson - Credit: Beth Nial

Are your children celebrating World Book Day today? Our gallery gives a taste of some of the costumes.

Alexander Horne as Mr Bump, in up-cycled bubblewrap, with old bandages from Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: Caroline Horne

Although lockdown means that most children won't go back to the classroom until next week, the occasion is still being marked in style by schools and families around Suffolk and Essex.

Rhys Rolfe aged five in his costume - Credit: Sonya Rolfe

Many pupils who are currently in school, including children of key workers, have gone in dressed up as favourite characters, while others are joining in the fun virtually from home.

Lexie-mae Murphy aged four from Ipswich as Peppa Pig - Credit: Lyndsey Daniel

Some schools have also organised special activities - for instance pupils at Tollgate Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, started the celebrations early with a virtual storytelling event.

Oscar aged three as The Hungry Caterpillar - Credit: Sophie Edwards

And West End stars are bringing books to life for pupils at Leiston Primary School via a series of online readings.

Phoebe aged seven as Lucy from The Creakers - Credit: Sam Few

Are your children celebrating World Book Day? Send your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk - please remember to say your child's name and the character they are portraying.

Violet Sadler aged three as Incy Wincy Spider - Credit: Natalie Sadler



