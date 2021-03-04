News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Education

Gallery

World Book Day celebrations - children get all dressed up

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:38 AM March 4, 2021   
Isabella Nial, aged nearly three, as Room On The Broom by Julia Donaldson

Isabella Nial, aged nearly three, as Room On The Broom by Julia Donaldson - Credit: Beth Nial

Are your children celebrating World Book Day today? Our gallery gives a taste of some of the costumes.

Alexander Horne as Mr Bump on World Book Day

Alexander Horne as Mr Bump, in up-cycled bubblewrap, with old bandages from Ipswich Hospital. - Credit: Caroline Horne

Although lockdown means that most children won't go back to the classroom until next week, the occasion is still being marked in style by schools and families around Suffolk and Essex.

Rhys Rolfe aged five in his costume

Rhys Rolfe aged five in his costume - Credit: Sonya Rolfe

Many pupils who are currently in school, including children of key workers, have gone in dressed up as favourite characters, while others are joining in the fun virtually from home.

Lexie-mae Murphy aged four from Ipswich as Peppa Pig

Lexie-mae Murphy aged four from Ipswich as Peppa Pig - Credit: Lyndsey Daniel

Some schools have also organised special activities - for instance pupils at Tollgate Primary School, in Bury St Edmunds, started the celebrations early with a virtual storytelling event.

Oscar aged three as The Hungry Caterpillar

Oscar aged three as The Hungry Caterpillar - Credit: Sophie Edwards

And West End stars are bringing books to life for pupils at Leiston Primary School via a series of online readings.

Phoebe aged seven as Lucy from The Creakers

Phoebe aged seven as Lucy from The Creakers - Credit: Sam Few

Are your children celebrating World Book Day? Send your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk - please remember to say your child's name and the character they are portraying.

Violet Sadler aged three as Incy Wincy Spider

Violet Sadler aged three as Incy Wincy Spider - Credit: Natalie Sadler


You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town have appointed Paul Cook as manager

Football

Ipswich Town appoint Paul Cook as manager

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lee O'Neill has said there is no offer on the table to buy Marcus Evans' out of Ipswich Town

Football

'There is no offer on the table... this is completely separate' -...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town are closing in on the appointment of Paul Cook

Football

Ipswich Town closing in on appointment of Paul Cook

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
An air ambulance has landed on the Persimmon Homes estate in Hadleigh

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Injured man rescued after 'fall from height' on building site

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus