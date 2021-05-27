News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Back of the net! Pupils take part in penalty shootout against teachers

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:45 PM May 27, 2021   
Worlingworth CEVC Primary School

The Worlingworth pupils netted spot-kicks against their teachers - Credit: Worlingworth CEVC Primary School

Youngsters at a Worlingworth primary school dressed in their favourite teams' kits as they celebrated National Schools' Football Week.

Pupils at Worlingworth CEVC Primary School, in Shop Street, kicked off on Wednesday with a Match of the Day-themed warm up session, led by Year 6 ambassadors. 

Children also took part in a range of football themed learning activities throughout the day. which ended with a penalty shootout against their teachers in goal.

The students dressed up in their favourite teams' kits for the day

The students dressed up in their favourite teams' kits for the day - Credit: Worlingworth CEVC Primary School

The pupils were separated into their houses for the challenge, with Emerald and Sapphire emerging victorious.

Victoria Gascoyne-Cecil, headteacher of the school, said: "This was a wonderful way to bring our community together with a collaborative project.

"The pupils were so excited to take part in a football themed day, and wear their team kit to school.

"We spent some time learning about how footballers can be fantastic force for good, standing up for what they believe in- which are brilliant fantastic role models for our pupils."

