9 educational TV shows for children being homeschooled

PUBLISHED: 12:30 02 April 2020

Numberblocks. Picture: Blue Zoo Animation Studio

Numberblocks. Picture: Blue Zoo Animation Studio

Blue Zoo Animation Studio

These programmes will give tired mums and dads time to have a cup of tea and a breather while their little ones are entertained.

Snoopy In Space. Picture: DHX Media/IMDBSnoopy In Space. Picture: DHX Media/IMDB

Phonics

In the CBeebies series Alphablocks, children can watch as letters tell stories and make words using phonics.

Alphablocks will be on CBeebies on weekdays at 1.05pm from Monday, and there are some episodes available to download from BBC iPlayer too.

Alphablocks. Picture: Blue Zoo Animation StudioAlphablocks. Picture: Blue Zoo Animation Studio

There are also related activities to take part in on the CBeebies section of the BBC website and on the app Meet the Alphablocks.

STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics)

Shane the Chef. Picture: Hoho Entertainment/IMDBShane the Chef. Picture: Hoho Entertainment/IMDB

In Snoopy in Space, the loveable dog from the Charles M Schultz Peanuts comic strip fulfils his dream of becoming a NASA astronaut.

Snoopy, joined by Charlie Brown and friends, takes command of the International Space Station and explores the moon and beyond.

The programme, on Apple TV, is the result of a partnership between Peanuts Worldwide and NASA to promote STEM to young people.

Ocean Rescue: Dive In And Do It Picture: Sky UK LtdOcean Rescue: Dive In And Do It Picture: Sky UK Ltd

Biology

CBBC programme Operation Ouch! sees Dr Chris, Dr Xand and Dr Ronx explore the human body in a variety of experiments.

Operation Ouch! is on at various days and times on CBBC and can also be downloaded from BBC iPlayer.

Children will love playing some of the associated games on the BBC website, including Snot Apocalypse!

Maths

Little ones can sing along to catchy tunes and learn all about numbers with Numberblocks, which is on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

There are plenty of associated games to play and songs to sing along to on the BBC website and the Meet the Numberblocks app too.

Food technology

You may also want to watch:

‘Let’s get cooking with Shane the Chef’ is one of the lines in the theme tune of this children’s animated programme which is on Milkshake on Channel 5.

In this series, set in the coastal town of Munchington, children can learn how to make a simple, healthy recipe by the end of each episode.

Join Shane, his daughter Izzy and their friends for their cooking adventures on Channel 5, on 5oD, on the Milkshake website or on YouTube. Series one is also available on Amazon Prime.

Computing

Search It Up is a BAFTA-nominated educational programme about how to be smart, safe and kind online.

Download the first series from Sky Kids and Follow Maya, Jack and Gran on their daily adventures on the internet.

History

The first series of Horrible Histories is over 10 years old itself, but still as funny and relevant to any children who are learning about history.

The programme is on CBBC and BBC iPlayer. On the BBC website you can watch clips, play games and sing along to your favourite Horrible Histories songs.

Citizenship

In Ocean Rescue: Dive In & Do It, children can learn how to reduce their use of single-use plastic.

They can also find out why plastic is so damaging to the ocean and the creatures who live there.

The series, which is part of Sky’s Ocean Rescue campaign, is now available to download on Sky Kids.

Music

Learn all about music on CBeebies show YolanDa’s Band Jam, where saxophonist and composer YolanDa Brown and her band jam with everyone from children’s favourites Andy and the Odd Socks to virtuoso percussionist Evelyn Glennie.

The programme is on CBeebies at the weekends and is also available to download from BBC iPlayer.

Most Read

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

End of the line for traditional trains on Greater Anglia routes

The last traditional Intercity train has now finished on Greater Anglia. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Coronavirus cases in Suffolk rise to 116

Empty roads in and around Martlesham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

