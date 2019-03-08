Woodbridge man had cannabis worth more than £20,000 in his car

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Woodbridge man who was found to have around three kilograms of cannabis worth more than £20,000 in his car when it was searched by police at a Suffolk beauty spot has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday, April 25, was Edward Green, 37, of Spring Lane, who admitted possessing cannabis with intent to supply on February 20.

He was given a 33 week prison sentence suspended for 18 months, ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work and to pay £200 costs.

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Green had pleaded guilty on the basis that he was paid £200 to look after the cannabis for a couple of days but this wasn't accepted by the prosecution.

The court heard that when police searched Green's car at the Melton riverside area they found three bags each containing around one kilogram of cannabis and a further bag containing 200g of cannabis with a total wholesale value of between £19,700 and £26,000.

Messages consistent with drug dealing were found on Green's mobile phone.

Phillip Farr for Green said his client was part of a small group of associates who traded small amounts of cannabis amongst themselves.