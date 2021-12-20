17 places in Suffolk set to receive 4G upgrade

EE will be upgrading the 4G coverage at 17 sites across Suffolk - Credit: Andy Abbott

The mobile network EE has pledged to upgrade the 4G network in 17 rural sites across Suffolk, as part of an agreement between the four main mobile networks.

It comes as part of a push by phone networks to upgrade coverage in more than 160 locations across the East of England as part of the Shared Rural Network programme.

The agreement between the big four mobile networks aims to improve 4G signal across the UK to bring fast and reliable coverage to 95% of the country by 2024.

In east Suffolk, the locations being upgraded include Aldeburgh, Bredfield, Bramfield, Brightwell, Kessingland, Martlesham Heath, Rushmere St Andrew and Wangford.

In west Suffolk Elveden, Horringer, the Howard Estate in Bury St Edmunds and Ingham will see improvements.

Additionally, Yaxley, in Mid Suffolk, and Little Waldingfield, Raydon and Wherstead in south Suffolk will also receive upgrades.

EE will be making all of the upgraded infrastructure available to the other networks.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT Group, said: “We’ve made a renewed commitment to boost rural connectivity, helping improve mobile performance regardless of location.

"The investment BT has made in rural areas means we have the infrastructure in place to extend our 4G coverage footprint even further, minimising the number of new sites we need to build to ensure everyone has access to reliable connectivity.

“EE is still the only provider of 4G coverage in many places across the UK, and we encourage other operators to recognise the opportunity sharing our sites offers to fill gaps in their networks.”

UK Government Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: "We know the incredible impact better connectivity will have on countryside communities. That's why we struck a £1 billion deal, jointly funded by the government and mobile firms, to bring fast and reliable 4G mobile coverage to 95 per cent of the UK.

“EE's plans show good progress and will increase choice for consumers and boost productivity in rural areas. We will continue to work closely with them to close down further gaps in rural mobile signal.”