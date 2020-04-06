E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ambulance service makes urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers

PUBLISHED: 15:32 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 06 April 2020

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

The East of England Ambulance Service needs volunteers and temporary workers to help cope with the coronavirus crisis. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service has made an urgent call for 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers - to help cope with “unprecedented demand” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dorothy Hosein, chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: DOROTHY HOSEINDorothy Hosein, chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service. Picture: DOROTHY HOSEIN

So far, 191 people have tested positive for the illness in Suffolk, while across the country 47,806 have officially contracted the virus.

MORE: Join our Facebook group for updates on coronavirus

On Sunday more than 6,000 were confirmed as having Covid-19 - but with routine testing discontinued, the actual figure is believed to be much higher.

The huge number of cases has put pressure on all parts of the NHS, with new hospitals being built at the ExCel Centre in London and the NEC in Birmingham to cope with demand.

But paramedics are at the forefront of dealing with the pandemic, from treating people in their homes to taking them to hospital for more specialist care.

MORE: Sign up for all the latest coronavirus news in Suffolk here

As such, the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) says it needs to recruit 1,000 temporary workers and volunteers “urgently” and immediately, saying it is “due to unprecedented demands caused by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Dorothy Hosein, EEAST chief executive, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic is testing the NHS and the East of England Ambulance Service more than ever before.

“We are at the forefront of responding to the pandemic and helping our communities through this difficult time.

“We are expanding our temporary worker and volunteer service hugely to meet this demand and have a wide variety of clinical and non-clinical roles available.

“If you are able to join us and be part of our vital work, then please contact us.”

MORE: All of the coronavirus news in Suffolk

EEAST is looking for people with:

■ Medical experience as a paramedic, nurse, healthcare support worker or even recent first-aid training to work in a variety of clinical and clinical support roles

■ C1 driving licences who would be interested in driving patient transport vehicles or moving vehicles between sites (band 2 or 3).

■ Five GCSEs at grades A-C to work as call handlers/dispatchers (band 3)

■ A willingness to fulfil other support roles such as ambulance cleaning, general cleaning, and administration (bands 2-4).

For paid work, email here outlining the type of role you’re interested in and relevant experience and qualifications.

For volunteer roles, email here.

Most Read

Kind landlord freezes rent for tenant left without job in coronavirus crisis

Clive Millard from Sudbury has allowed his tenant a payment holiday during the lockdown to ease the financial burden. Picture: ANNE MILLARD

‘I look back and think was it really worth it?’ – Garvan on why he quit football at 29 and regrets from his time at Town

Owen Garvan has opened up about why he quit professional football at the age of 29 and been reflecting on his time at Ipswich Town. Photo: Archant

71 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Traditional German ales from Krafty Braumeister of Leiston, on sale at Hopsters in Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Housing developers lose latest battle to remove bowling green’s community status

Some of the members of the Melton Park CSA, pictured last summer PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

