E-fit released of man wanted in connection to 'brutal' murder of Murdoch Brown from Colchester

05 June, 2019 - 16:11
Essex Police have released an e-fit image of a man wanted in connection to the murder of Murdoch Brown from Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police have released an e-fit image of a man wanted in connection to the murder of Murdoch Brown from Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Essex Police have released an e-fit of a man wanted in connection to the "brutal" murder of Murdoch Brown from Colchester.

Murdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICEMurdoch Brown, 31, died from stab wounds in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

The 31-year-old "devoted father" was stabbed in Buffett Way in the town shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday May 7.

He died at the scene despite the best efforts of ambulance staff.

Police have now released an e-fit image of one of two men seen running from Buffett way, described as being in his early 20s.

The other man was described as black and aged around 17.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We're continuing to pursue lines of enquiry to find who killed Murdoch and find the answers his family so desperately need.

"We are releasing an e-fit of one of two men who were seen running from Buffett Way at the time of his murder and hope someone will recognise him.

"I'm really grateful to members of the public who have given us information to help our investigation.

"But I know there are others who will have vital information but have not yet come forward through fear or other reasons.

"I want to get whoever is behind this brutal murder off our streets - to get justice for Murdoch and his family and to protect other people.

"Please help us do this."

In a tribute, Mr Murdoch's family describes him as a "much-loved partner, son, brother and uncle".

"He was a devoted father to his children and his family are heartbroken," they said.

"They wish to grieve in peace. He will be very much missed by his family and friends."

Essex Police are urging anyone with information to come forward, with Detective Chief Inspector Truss saying he believes the answer to who is responsible for Mr Brown's death "lie within the Greenstead community."

"His children have lost a father and we are doing everything we can to find answers for his family," he said.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call DCI Truss' team on 101 or to pass on information online at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119N81-PO1

Alternatively, contact crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use its anonymous online crime reporting form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Comments have been disabled on this article.

