Eggheads appearance for dad who lost leg after botched op

A dad-of-two left with an amputated leg after a botched operation has gone head-to-head with the Eggheads alongside his wife and volunteers from the pair's Suffolk-based charity.

Leigh Joy-Staines' life was turned upside down when a routine operation went horribly wrong - and after three months of doctors battling to save his leg, they had to amputate it.

He was born with clubbed feet, and underwent 30 operations before he reached the age of seven - and he has been left with poor circulation and bone structure.

"His right foot is very weak and is at risk of amputation," his family explained in a recent fundraising appeal.

"Several doctors have told Leigh he is better off in a wheelchair.

"He has fought all his life to lead a 'normal' life and worked all his life up until his amputation - he refused to take disability benefits or support offered, and instead wanted to pursue as normal a life as possible.

"Being a dad of two young children and a sports lover, he is determined to defy doctors' recommendations."

In 2016, Leigh and wife Emma set up Steel Bones, which supports amputees and their families and helps those who are unsure where to turn.

Last night the charity - which named its team 'Out on a Limb' - took on the Eggheads group in a gruelling quiz hosted by Jeremy Vine.

Although the challengers failed to defeat them to win a cash prize - a staggering £12,000 this week - they used the opportunity to explain how they help amputees worldwide.

Emma, who founded Steel Bones with her husband, said: "Eggheads was such a fantastic experience had by all of us.

"We went on the show to raise funds and awareness of Steel Bones.

"Amputees face a lack of understanding from the general public and we want to change that.

"We came so close to winning, but unfortunately the Eggheads had an incredible amount of knowledge and beat us!"

The Steel Bones episode of Eggheads was broadcast at 6pm on Friday, September 13.

It is currently on BBC iPlayer (episode 15, series 21).

To discover more about Steel Bones, visit the charity's website.