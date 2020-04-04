E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eight fire crews called to Hadleigh factory blaze

PUBLISHED: 20:57 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:57 04 April 2020

Eight crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Eight fire crews from across Suffolk have tackled a fire at a factory containing hazardous materials in Hadleigh.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Primo Manufacturing in Lady Lane shortly after 7pm Saturday, April 4.

The firm is understood to produce household and automotive cleaning materials.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Needham Market, Hadleigh and Haverhill attended the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called to the scene of a fire in Lady Lane at 7.04pm.

“Eight crews tackled the fire and officers from Suffolk police put a cordon in place as a precaution due to hazardous materials.”

The spokesman was unable to confirm the extent of the fire, although crews stood down shortly before 8.35pm.

No ambulance was called and there are not understood to be any injuries.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18 concerts, plays and West End shows you can stream for free

The best contemporary productions from the National Theatre are being made available for online streaming during the Coronavirus lockdown Picture: LUCIANA GUERRA/PA WIRE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Housing estate plans refused in bid to protect ‘important’ countryside view

Plans for a 34 home estate in Elmsett have been rejected over concerns an 'important' country side view would be ruined. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police hero and Stars of Suffolk winner dies at Ipswich Hospital after contracting coronavirus

John Hood pictured in 2016 when, as a PCSO, he rescued four teenage girls from the sea at Felixstowe. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Knife-wielding thieves threaten staff at two convenience stores

Police were called to the Londis store in Leiston on Sunday night Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Body found in seaside town

Emergency services were spotted at the scene in Victoria Road, Aldeburgh, where a man's body was found on April 1 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

18 concerts, plays and West End shows you can stream for free

The best contemporary productions from the National Theatre are being made available for online streaming during the Coronavirus lockdown Picture: LUCIANA GUERRA/PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Eight fire crews called to Hadleigh factory blaze

Eight crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Eight more patients die in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals as regional cases rise

Eight more people have died in hospitals in Ipswich, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds after testing positive for COVID-19 Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA WIRE

Police urge public to follow lockdown rules after high volume of calls

Suffolk police has urged people to follow coronavirus lockdown rules after receiving a high volume of calls from the public Picure: JODY RICHARDSON

Did you know these 9 celebrities are 50 in 2020?

Uma Thurman attending the Fashion Awards in association with Swarovski held at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Gore, London. Picture: IAN WEST/PA IMAGES

Village spirit symbolised in new sign designed and built by community

Work progresses on the new sign Picture: MICHELLE STEBBENS
Drive 24