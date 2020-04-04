Eight fire crews called to Hadleigh factory blaze

Eight crews from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled a blaze at Primo Manufacturing in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Eight fire crews from across Suffolk have tackled a fire at a factory containing hazardous materials in Hadleigh.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire at Primo Manufacturing in Lady Lane shortly after 7pm Saturday, April 4.

The firm is understood to produce household and automotive cleaning materials.

Crews from Ipswich East, Woodbridge, Princes Street, Holbrook, Needham Market, Hadleigh and Haverhill attended the scene.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were called to the scene of a fire in Lady Lane at 7.04pm.

“Eight crews tackled the fire and officers from Suffolk police put a cordon in place as a precaution due to hazardous materials.”

The spokesman was unable to confirm the extent of the fire, although crews stood down shortly before 8.35pm.

No ambulance was called and there are not understood to be any injuries.