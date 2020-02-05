Video

Watch: Eight in the toilet as overcrowded train heads to Ipswich

A train from Cambridge station to Ipswich was cancelled. Picture: PAUL GEATER Archant

A train heading from Cambridge to Ipswich was so crowded that eight people had to stand in one of its toilets after a previous service was cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

4.47 Cambridge-Ipswich cancelled so 5.47 packed. Passengers had no choice but to stand in the toilet and then the train was half an hour delayed @greateranglia pic.twitter.com/7wL6HklVl8 — Oscar Hedge (@hedge_oscar) February 4, 2020

Traveller Oscar Hedge filmed the passengers on the 5.47pm train from Cambridge to Ipswich on Tuesday evening and posted this on Twitter. The previous train, at 4.47pm, had been cancelled because of a train fault so the new Stadler bimode train was very full.

People were standing throughout the train as it left Cambridge - and opened the toilet door to give them more room.

Mr Hedge has previously tweeted his frustration at the level of overcrowding on trains between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

You may also want to watch:

His Tweet came on the day that Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill asked for a meeting with ministers to discuss Greater Anglia's performance over the last few months.

She said: "I will be seeking an urgent meeting with the Secretary of State for Transport regarding the Greater Anglia franchise, as frankly the service they are currently providing is wholly inadequate.

"I have given Greater Anglia numerous opportunities to improve the service after a difficult Christmas period, but have so far received no assurances that we will see any improvements soon."

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said the first train had failed on its way to Cambridge from Ipswich so the return trip was cancelled. However engineers did manage to fix it so it was able to operate the service from Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich, allowing passengers on that part of the line to complete their journeys.

She added: "We apologise for the overcrowding on the 17.47 Cambridge-Ipswich service yesterday. The 16.20 Ipswich to Cambridge service was repaired at Ely after a train fault and therefore the following train was busier than usual.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would encourage those affected by the cancellation to claim delay repay at www.greateranglia.co.uk/delayrepay"