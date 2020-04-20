Eight more people die at hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus

A further eight people who tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported to have died in hospitals in Suffolk and north Essex – as national deaths fall again to 449.

As of Monday afternoon seven more people were reported to have died in Ipswich and Colchester hospitals.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) reported that three people died in Ipswich hospital. They were all in their 80s with underlying health conditions.

Four patients died at Colchester hospital. One was in their 90s, one in their 80s and two in the 70s. All had underlying health conditions.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for ESNEFT, said: “We can confirm that three patients, all in their 80s and with underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Ipswich Hospital. Four patients, one in their 90s, one in their 80s and two in their 70s, all of whom had underlying health conditions, have sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital. They had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

There have now been 173 total deaths at ESNEFT hospitals, with 95 deaths reported at Colchester hospital and 78 deaths at Ipswich hospital.

One patient in their 60s with underlying health conditions died at West Suffolk hospital.

Dr Stephen Dunn, chief executive for the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said: “We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their 60s with underlying health conditions has passed away at West Suffolk Hospital. They had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

23 deaths have been reported at West Suffolk hospital.

Earlier, Norfolk Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) reported a death at Carlton Court hospital, near Lowestoft.

This brings the total number of deaths recorded today in Suffolk and north Essex today to nine.

Nationally 449 people who tested positive for coronavirus were reported to have died. This is the second consecutive day that the number of deaths has fallen.

The total number of people who have died in the UK is now 16,509.

