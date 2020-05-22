E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Child, 8, suffers broken nose in crash as car fails to stop

PUBLISHED: 16:59 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 22 May 2020

The crash happened near the junction of Clay Lane and Ashbocking Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An eight-year-old child suffered a broken nose and a man was knocked unconscious when their car was struck by a van, spun off the road and crashed into a telegraph pole before coming to rest in a ditch in Henley, near Ipswich.

The driver of the van failed to stop following the crash, which happened at the junction of Clay Lane with Ashbocking Road in Henley, at around 2.15pm on Thursday.

A grey Peugeot 206 was turning in the road close to Hare and Hounds Corner when it was struck by a white Ford Luton van.

The crash caused the Peugeot to spin off the road, colliding with a telegraph pole before falling into a ditch.

The driver was briefly knocked unconscious and was left with whiplash injuries, while his eight-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with a broken nose, severe headache, sickness and neck pain.

The van failed to stop following the crash and continued driving towards the centre of the village and in the general direction of Ipswich - but may have turned into Clay Lane towards Main Road.

Police believe the van sustained significant damage to the front in the collision.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact police, quoting CAD 213 of May 21.

