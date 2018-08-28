Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk social media sensation’s latest ‘Dolly Treasures’ adventures

PUBLISHED: 11:30 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 19 November 2018

The Little Mischiefs and the Gang Picture: DOLLY TREASURES

The Little Mischiefs and the Gang Picture: DOLLY TREASURES

Dolly Treasures

Suffolk stylist and social media sensation Eileen Lam has launched her third book featuring the “Dolly Treasures” and their adventures around the county - and beyond.

The photo-led Little Mischiefs and The Gang book sees the Blythe fashion doll characters, who star on Eileen's Instagram page, travel around Suffolk, Europe and the Far East.

The photo-led Little Mischiefs and The Gang book sees the Blythe fashion doll characters, who star on Eileen’s Instagram page, travel around Suffolk, Europe and the Far East.

“Eileen’s uniquely playful photographic stories transport us back to the days of childhood innocence and have captured the hearts of people worldwide,” a publicist for the book.

“Since 2013 when Dolly Treasures’ Instagram page was first launched, Eileen is now regularly invited as a VIP guest and keynote speaker to BlytheCon conventions around the world, where her fans queue to meet her and ‘the girls’.”

Eileen’s Instagram stardom has seen her host “meet and greet” events at BlytheCon and other major conventions in Japan, Shanghai, Seville, Beijing, Paris, USA and Belgium, with a further appearance scheduled later this year in London.

The latest book is said to feature images scenes from Suffolk and East Anglia, where Eileen has lived for the past 15 years.

A former model, with a mother of Irish descent and her father from Hong Kong, Eileen’s regular international travel has often inspired her story telling.

The Little Mischiefs travel everywhere with Eileen and are often pictured on their journeys - with each image taking up to several hours to set up and capture, even in the midst of busy city centre locations, from Hong Kong to Covent Garden.

The book is said to be aimed at children, teenagers and adults interested in photography, travel, a history of toys or fashion.

As a mother of two, Eileen is keen to offer support to Suffolk-based charities and not-for-profits that work directly in the care and education of children. She is inviting them to get in touch, via Affinity PR, if they wish to apply for some of the limited supply of Dolly Treasures books that she will make available free of charge.

Visit Dolly Treasures to buy the book or visit Affinity PR for details on how to apply for the charity copies.

Traffic delays after lorry crash on A14

10:23 Amy Gibbons
The crash happened at Woolpit, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Motorists are being warned of long tailbacks after a van and lorry collided on the A14 at Woolpit.

Hotel crowned the best wedding venue in the East of England

10 minutes ago Megan Aldous
A wedding at Bedford Lodge Hotel and Spa Picture: BEDFORD LODGE HOTEL

A Suffolk hotel and spa has been voted as the best wedding venue in the East of England for the second year - and has been shortlisted for a national award.

Construction is underway on a new Aldi

12 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Artist impression of the Aldi opening soon in Newmarket. Picture: Aldi

The German budget supermarket chain is moving into a town still reeling from the loss of its M&S and Asda.

Appeal to find man after employee punched at Essex garage

19 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Do you recognise this man? Please contact Colchester police on 101 Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Police are seeking help identifying a man in connection with an assault in Stanway.

Housing crisis: How the high cost of housing is forcing families out of villages

07:00 Mariam Ghaemi
Sarah Beales has spoken of the difficulties of moving up the housing ladder in Suffolk, She is pictured with her sons Arthur (left) and Franklin (right) Picture: SARAH BEALES

A Suffolk mum said she had to leave the Suffolk village where her family had laid down roots as they were priced out of the property market - a story that is repeated in rural communities across the county.

Road closed after car fire near A12 at Copdock

55 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The incident happened at the Copdock Interchange where the A14 meets the A12 (stock image) Picture: GREGG BROWN

Drivers were caught in delays after a car burst into flames near to the Copdock interchange on the A12.

New report on Essex’s top 100 leading companies reveals Brexit hasn’t hampered growth yet

11:11 Jessica Hill
Colchester High Street in Essex. Picture: Jessica Hill

‘There is a tendency to talk Essex down - London looks down on our ability to prosper. But we should be hugely proud of our county.’ That’s the message from Adam Jones, a partner at Birketts law firm and one of the masterminds behind a new report showing profits at Essex’s top 100 firms have shot up by 17% in the last year.

