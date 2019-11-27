Gallery

Graduating gunners prepare for their next mission

Eighteen trainee gunners have graduated at RAF Honington after an intensive course - including one whose parents both work at the base and another a third generation airman.

The members of TG 2-19 El Alamein Flight took part in a ceremony with the Queen's Colour paraded and music provided by the Band of the Royal Air Force College, including a version of This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

Among those graduating was Leading Aircraftman (LAC) Connor Morris, 20, whose dad Flight Sergeant Clive Morris works in the Force Protection Centre and his wife Pam, Connor's mum, as a Civil Servant at RAF Honington.

Mrs Morris said: "I was born into a RAF family whereby my father served in the RAF. He joined in 1963 as a MT driver and left in 1988. I myself then followed his path and joined in the February of 1990 until November 1998, whereby I served as a RAF Stewardess.

"I left the service for the imminent arrival of the next generation to join."

She said it was an "exciting and proud moment" for the family to see Connor graduate as a gunner of the RAF Regiment.

Three generations of the Allen family have now served at RAF Honington and LAC Rhys Allen is the latest of the family to follow suit, graduating today and posted to 15 Sqn RAF Regt at the base. His father, known as SAC 'Gaz' Allen, sadly passed away in 2010.

On graduating, the LACs will be posted across 15 Sqn RAF Regt and 27 Sqn RAF Regt at RAF Honington, and 63 Sqn RAF Regt at RAF Northolt, to be trained to such a level they can immediately commence Mission Specific Training for contingency operations.

Reviewing Officer Air Commodore S M Miller told the gunners: "The RAF Regiment is only as good as you are … you should be proud of what you've achieved, and of the Regiment you have earned the right to join. Well done and sincere congratulations."

