Woman saved from burning home by firefighters

21 September, 2019 - 15:33
Firefighters saved a woman from her burning home in Essex Picture: PHIL MORLEY

An elderly lady was saved from her burning home by firefighters after she inadvertently ignited her bedding while smoking.

Fire crews rushed to Helford Court in Witham just after 10am today and found the two-floor property completely smoke-logged.

Firefighters managed to rescue the woman, aged in her 70s, from the ground floor and provided oxygen therapy and first aid until the ambulance service arrived.

The lady suffered burns and smoke inhalation in the incident.

The blaze was extinguished by 10.57am and firefighters used positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the remaining smoke from the property.

Simon Beardsley, watch manager, said: "This incident highlights just how dangerous smoking at home can be. While this lady has very unfortunately suffered burns and smoke inhalation, it could easily have been much more serious.

"If you or someone you live with smoke at home, you should never do so in bed or anywhere close to bedding or clothing materials. It's much easier to accidentally cause a fire than you might think.

"Please use a solid ash tray at all times and, when you're finished, make sure that it is fully extinguished before you dispose of it."

