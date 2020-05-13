Man in his 80s conned out of cash by heartless thieves posing as gardeners
PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 13 May 2020
Ignatiev
A man aged in his 80s has fallen victim to distraction thieves who offered to carry out some gardening work for him then gained entry to his property and made off with a large sum of cash.
The burglary happened on Tuesday, May 12 at a property in Fitzroy Street, Newmarket.
Two men called at the address and offered to carry out gardening work for the man.
A short while later the men claimed their gardening machinery had broken and one of them distracted the resident while the other man went into the property and stole a large amount of cash from inside.
Both of the men are described as white, in their 20s and may have a white van with them.
Police officers are now investigating the case and ask anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact them.
They are also keen to speak to anyone who has been approached in a similar way by those offering to carry out work for them.
Police are also reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.
For crime prevention advice regarding cold callers and rogue traders, visit the Suffolk police website.
