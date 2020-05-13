E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man in his 80s conned out of cash by heartless thieves posing as gardeners

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 13 May 2020

The thieves posed as gardeners but were really after cash. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

The thieves posed as gardeners but were really after cash. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ignatiev

A man aged in his 80s has fallen victim to distraction thieves who offered to carry out some gardening work for him then gained entry to his property and made off with a large sum of cash.

The incident happened at a property in Fitzroy Street, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe incident happened at a property in Fitzroy Street, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary happened on Tuesday, May 12 at a property in Fitzroy Street, Newmarket.

Two men called at the address and offered to carry out gardening work for the man.

A short while later the men claimed their gardening machinery had broken and one of them distracted the resident while the other man went into the property and stole a large amount of cash from inside.

Both of the men are described as white, in their 20s and may have a white van with them.

Police officers are now investigating the case and ask anyone with any information or dashcam footage to contact them.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who has been approached in a similar way by those offering to carry out work for them.

Police are also reminding residents to keep an eye on their neighbours’ homes, particularly elderly neighbours who may be vulnerable to bogus callers or rogue traders.

For crime prevention advice regarding cold callers and rogue traders, visit the Suffolk police website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Extraordinary’ GP who served community for more than 40 years dies after contracting coronavirus

The Old Road medical practice in Clacton where Dr Mirza worked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cat blasted in face with shotgun and dies with 20 pellet wounds

Police are on the prowl for a shotgun owner on the county border after a pet cat suffered a brutal death. Photo: Halesworth Police

Cannabis, cash and drug-related paraphernalia seized in Felixstowe

The patrol stopped and searched the three men in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Road repairs increase as lockdown forces traffic off Suffolk’s highways

Work has been continuing at Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘We need your help’ – Have you seen missing 17-year-old Arminas Nauseda?

Arminas Nauseda has been missing since Monday May 4 and police are keen to find him. Picture: ESSEX POLICE
Drive 24