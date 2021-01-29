News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Elderly man suffers life-changing injuries in collision with car

Holly Hume

Published: 4:47 PM January 29, 2021   
The collision happened in Cunobelin Road in Colchester 

An elderly man has been taken to hospital with life-changing injuries after being involved in a collision with a car in Colchester.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Cunobelin Road shortly before 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 27.

A silver Citroen Picasso and a pedestrian were in a collision and a man in his 70s suffered injuries considered to be life-changing.

Officers like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the collision, or the car shortly before it happened.

Witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage is asked to contact Essex Police quoting incident 689 of January 27.

Colchester News

